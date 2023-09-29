IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is IDEXX Laboratories's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that IDEXX Laboratories had US$1.04b of debt in June 2023, down from US$1.38b, one year before. However, it does have US$132.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$905.7m.

How Healthy Is IDEXX Laboratories' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that IDEXX Laboratories had liabilities of US$883.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$893.1m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$132.8m as well as receivables valued at US$532.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.11b.

Given IDEXX Laboratories has a humongous market capitalization of US$36.3b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

Story continues

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

IDEXX Laboratories's net debt is only 0.78 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 22.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Another good sign is that IDEXX Laboratories has been able to increase its EBIT by 23% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine IDEXX Laboratories's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, IDEXX Laboratories produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 62% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

IDEXX Laboratories's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. We would also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like IDEXX Laboratories commonly do use debt without problems. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that IDEXX Laboratories is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that IDEXX Laboratories is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

