IDEX Biometrics and Enqura to launch biometric smart cards in Turkey

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

OSLO, Norway, 10 November 2022 - IDEX Biometrics ASA and Enqura are collaborating to jointly develop and market biometric smart cards for digital authentication in Turkey. Enqura Information Technology is an ID verification solution provider with a strong client portfolio ranging from international and regional banks such as HSBC, Odeabank (Bank Audi), Burganbank, finance companies like ALJ Finance and investment companies like QNB Finans Invest. Additionally, Enqura’s partnership with Apple, Google and Microsoft puts them in an excellent position to go to market with the IDEX Biometrics smart card solutions in Turkey and across Europe.

Enqura facilitates the integration of the digital ID verification, and the collaboration with IDEX Biometrics in bringing to market biometric smart cards will accelerate the deployment of seamless and secure digital verification and authentication at global scale. These biometric smart cards are anticipated to reach the market in H1 2023.

“IDEX Biometrics continues to accelerate the commercial ecosystem development in Turkey and across Europe, capturing the increasing demand for secure digital authentication solutions. The collaboration between Enqura and IDEX Biometrics creates further opportunities for biometric smart cards” says Catharina Eklof, CCO of IDEX Biometrics. ”Enqura’s large portfolio of banks, fintechs and retailers will benefit from IDEX Biometrics industry leading technology and solutions for biometric smart cards, and as such speed up market launches at scale.”

“Enqura is delighted to bring more secure and convenient authentication solutions through this new strategic collaboration with IDEX Biometrics,” says Metin Karabiber, CEO of Enqura. “We see strong demand in the digital ID verification and authentication market. Adding biometrics to authenticate sign-in and for access enhances the user experience, removes the need for PINs and passwords, and mitigates the risk of fraud.”

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About Enqura

Founded in 2014, Enqura provides enhanced technologies based on more than 15 years of information technology experience and highly skilled human capital. Enqura focuses on providing a “one stop shopping experience” for banks, insurtech and fintech companies through its AI and Blockchain based disruptive fintech products such as ID and Face verification, multi-factor customer authentication, mobile and web applications, digital wallets and corporate messaging/chat platform. Enqura is the leading ID verification and customer authentication company in Turkey.



For more information, visit www.enqura.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.



