IDEX Biometrics enables turnkey solution for Biometric Smart Cards with partners jNet and Infineon Technologies

Oslo, Norway – 15 November 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, today announced a proprietary software platform including a biometric card operating system (COS) and applets developed in collaboration with its partners jNet ThingX Corp., a Preferred Security Partner of Infineon Technologies AG. This software platform enables a full turnkey solution for biometric smart cards, reducing the complexity of card manufacturing, accelerating time-to-market, and lowering costs.

The IDEX turnkey solution is an extension of jNet’s Javelin EMV COS, which is based on Java CardTM, the world’s most popular and open application platform used to secure smart cards. The initial software release has been optimized for use with the highly-differentiated smart card reference design jointly announced earlier this year by IDEX Biometrics and Infineon Technologies.

The tight integration of this design enables fingerprint authentication with low latency, high accuracy, and excellent power efficiency. Full biometrically-authenticated EMV transactions can be completed in approximately 500 milliseconds end to end. The platform solution enables safe and easy user enrollment, secure storage of fingerprint templates, and rapid matching, all without any biometric data ever leaving the card. The COS is fully compliant with GlobalPlatform security standards and EMV interoperability requirements.

Card manufacturers leveraging IDEX’s turnkey solution can benefit from reduced time-to-market by six to nine months, while significantly cutting development and certification costs. The complete solution includes the hardware reference design including a proprietary passive inlay, a new COS, a suite of financial applets and a proprietary matching algorithm, deployed on Infineon’s latest secure element SLC38BML800 and accelerated by our proprietary TrustedBio ASIC. Fingerprint authentication is provided by IDEX Biometrics’ TrustedBioâ solution, which incorporates a fingerprint sensor, biometric functions, power management, and encrypted communications into a single module.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive of IDEX Biometrics, adds, “This advanced software platform unlocks the differentiated performance of the IDEX Biometrics – Infineon collaboration. As a Preferred Security Partner to Infineon, jNet ThingX has experience with multiple generations of Infineon security devices making them the perfect development partner for our new software offering. This turnkey solution enables customers to quickly deploy fingerprint payment cards with industry-leading performance.”

The platform is available for customer evaluation now.

