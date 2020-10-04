‘Ideological Differences’: LJP to Not Fight Bihar Polls With JD(U)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will not contest the upcoming Bihar elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United) due to ideological differences, reported ANI, citing Abdul Khaliq, National General Secretary, LJP.



"“At the national level and in Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) shares a strong alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”"

The announcement comes with the Bihar Assembly elections just around the corner. While votes will be cast on 28 October, 3 and 7 November, the results will be declared on 10 November.

