Identity of woman killed in four-car crash on busy Belleville intersection is released

The woman killed in a four-vehicle crash in Belleville Sunday has been identified by the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office.

Tara Rick, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office, said Ashley Dancy, 35, was killed after her car was struck from behind and pushed into a busy intersection at Illinois 15 and 74th Street. She was pronounced dead at 10:34 a.m. in the emergency room at Saint Louis University, Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to Belleville Police, Dancy was driving a 2015 Nissan sedan and was stopped for armed light on eastbound Illinois 15 at S. 74th Street, when it was rear ended by a 2006 Honda Ridgeline that failed to stop for the traffic signal.

The impact if the rear end collision pushed Dancy’s car into the intersection where it was struck by a northbound 2022 Buick Envision. A fourth vehicle, a 2019 Ford utility was hit by flying debris, causing damage to the vehicle.

A passenger and Dancy’s car and the driver of the Honda, a 36-year-old man, also were transported to St. Louis hospitals with critical injuries. Efforts to update their conditions were unsuccessful.

The 70-year-old driver of the Buick and her 88-year-old passenger also were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Heffernan said.

A crime scene unit of the Belleville Police Traffic Division is continuing its reconstruction and investigation of the crash, Heffernan said. In the meantime, the identities of others involved won’t be released pending citations.

The Belleville Fire Department and Abbott EMS also responded to the crash scene.