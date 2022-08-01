Identity Verification Market Size is projected to reach USD 32.94 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.35%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·9 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global identity verification market size was valued at USD 8.43 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 32.94 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 16.35% from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, North America held a dominant position in the market with a revenue share that was greater than 41 percent

New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses of many types utilize Identity Verification solutions and services to establish if user or client information is real. The identity verification system verifies personal credentials, nationality and immigration status, identification document verification, employment and business registration.

Identity verification enables a secure customer enrolling process, eliminates identity fraud risk, and provides real-time, seamless onboarding. Most online and offline processes require identification verification. At border controls or to access digital services, identity verification is required. Increasing data breaches and identity scams will fuel the identity verification market.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/identity-verification-market/request-sample


Global Identity Verification Market: DRIVERS

  • Increasing Internet and Digital Literacy

Future need for new trends in virtual identity verification is projected to grow due to the rise of smart services offered by companies to their clients. Increasing online operations, such as bank transactions and online onboarding, have boosted business identity verification in global marketplaces. Demand for internet services has led to the establishment and expansion of third-party identity verification enterprises worldwide. These firms can check consumers' IDs online. People in all countries are becoming more digitally literate, allowing them to use internet services. The growing number of consumers in developing countries who buy online services is driving the online identity verification business.

  • Identity Theft Fuels Identity Verification Market

Companies rely more on digital data and computer networks for daily operations and commercial activities. Internet users are exchanging and storing more personal and financial data. Cyber hackers use stolen credentials to open fake mobile phone, internet payment, and online merchant accounts.

577 hacking incidents exposed 15.3 million records in 2019, according to ITRC. Identity theft is increasing as thieves get better. Cybercriminals are targeting loyalty and incentive programs and retirement accounts, leading to more account fraud losses. As identity thefts and data breaches increase, the identity verification market will grow.


Global Identity Verification Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

  • Technological Innovation Creates New Opportunities

Biometric recording equipment and devices have improved, increasing demand for digital identity verification. Virtual Identity verification is so dynamic and incorporates so many user interfaces and record-keeping systems that more solutions are sold than services.

Industrialized and developing countries are implementing e-government. In the last decade, more government organizations have started adopting remote ID verification for social security cards and driver's licenses. These services should provide market merchants more opportunities in the future.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 32.94 Billion by 2030

CAGR

16.35% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Verticals, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Equifax, Inc., Thales Group S.A., Experian Plc, Acuant, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., TransUnion LLC., GB Group PLC

Key Market Opportunities

With An Increase in Technological Innovation, New Possibilities Are Emerging

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Internet Penetration and Digital Literacy

Identity Verification Market Fueled by An Increase in Identity Thefts

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/identity-verification-market


Regional Overview of Global Identity Verification Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa make up the Global Identity Verification Market.

North America maintained a 41% market share in 2021. It's a tech-savvy region with many early adopters and market players. Smart cities, smart infrastructure, and digital driver's licenses are expected to increase demand for identity verification services. Integrating blockchain, AI, and machine learning to protect digital identities.

Asia Pacific will be a big contributor to the fastest-growing area with the greatest CAGR due to its enhanced technological preparation from adopting new technology. Government efforts to prevent identity fraud and the strengthening of e-KYC are driving the expansion. The Asia-Pacific area has one of the greatest GDP growth rates, leading to new business formation and expansion. These increasing enterprises need rapid, safe, paperless digital transactions. This has increased the significance of identity verification to prevent data leaks.


Key Highlights

  • The Global Identity Verification Market was valued at USD 8.43 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 32.94 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 16.35% from 2022 to 2030.

  • By Component, the Global Identity Verification Market is segmented into Solution and Service. In 2021, the solution segment accounted for more than 70% of the market's revenue.

  • By Type, the Global Identity Verification Market is segmented into Biometrics and Non-biometrics. In 2021, biometrics accounted for more than 70% of the market's revenue.

  • By Deployment Mode, the Global Identity Verification Market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud. In 2021, the on-premises category had a revenue share of 62%.

  • By Organization Size, the Global Identity Verification Market is segmented into SMEs and Large Enterprises. With a revenue share of 68% in 2021, the big enterprises segment dominated the market.

  • By Verticals, the Global Identity Verification Market is segmented into BFSI, Government and Defence, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & ITES, Energy and Utilities, and Others (Education, Travel, and Gaming). In 2021, the BFSI category accounted for 32 percent of the market's revenue.

  • By Region, the Global Identity Verification Market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America held a dominant position in the market.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/identity-verification-market/request-sample


Major Players in Global Identity Verification Market

  • Equifax, Inc.

  • Thales Group S.A.

  • Experian Plc

  • Acuant, Inc.

  • Mitek Systems, Inc.

  • TransUnion LLC.

  • GB Group PLC

  • IDEMIA

  • Intellicheck Inc.

  • Nuance Communications Inc.


Global Identity Verification Market: Segmentation

BY COMPONENT

  • Solution

  • Service

BY TYPE

  • Biometrics

  • Non-biometrics

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

  • On-premises

  • Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

  • SMEs

  • Large Enterprises

BY VERTICALS

  • BFSI

  • Government and Defence

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Retail and E-Commerce

  • IT & ITES

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Others (Education, Travel, and Gaming)

BY GEOGRAPHY

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Identity Verification Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Component Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Solution

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Service

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Type Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Biometrics

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Non-biometrics

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      3. Canada

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      4. Mexico

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      5. Latin America

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      3. France

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      4. U.K.

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      5. Italy

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      6. Spain

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      3. China

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      4. Australia

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      5. India

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      6. South Korea

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      3. South Africa

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Component

        2. By Type

  7. Company Profile

    1. Equifax Inc

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Thales Group SA

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Experian Plc

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/identity-verification-market/toc


Recent Developments

  • June 2022 - Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), signed a new contract with EUSPA to develop, qualify, and deploy EGNOS. Thales Alenia Space today completed a significant milestone in the Galileo programme by integrating a new satellite into the GMS, which will improve location for 3.3 billion users.

  • April 2022 - GB Group plc, the industry leaders in digital location, identity verification, and fraud prevention software, has announced a trading report for the year ending on March 31, 2022, as well as an update regarding the integration of Acuant.


News Media
World’s Largest Technology Companies
Top 5 Smart Workplace Technology Trends in 2020
A glance at Blockchain in IoT
IoT Security Market: Does IoT Pose An Unsolved Potential Threat to Commercial & Industrial Sectors?


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Identity Verification Software Market: Information by Component (Solution, Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise) and Region — Forecast Till 2026

Identity and Access Management Market: Information by Component (Directory Service, Single Sign-On), Deployment (Cloud, Hybrid), End-User (BFSI, Energy), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Digital Identity Solutions Market: Information by Solution (Biometric, Non-Biometric), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical, and Region — Forecast till 2029

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market: Information by Service (Professional Services), Solution (Advanced Authentication), Deployment, Industry Vertical-Forecast Till 2026


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Canada's Maude Charron earns weightlifting gold, sets Commonwealth Games record

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians have racked up eight more medals at the Commonwealth Games. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won gold in the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event on Monday, setting a Commonwealth Games record, with Nicolas Vachon of Saint-Hippolyte, Que., taking bronze in the men's 81-kilogram program. Four gymnasts reached the podium for Canada, starting with Felix Dolci of Laval, Que., taking silver in the men's floor event for his second medal of the Commonwealth

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl