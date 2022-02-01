Identity & Access Management Market valuation of 26.1 Billion by the end of 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Identity & Access Management Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for Identity & Access Management stands at a net worth of US$ 12.9 Bn in 2022 which is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period to attain a projected market valuation of 26.1 Bn by the end of 2028.

Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a market research report, titled, Identity & Access Management Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2028. According to the report, the Identity and Access Management Market is set to witness strong Y-o-Y growth in 2022, at approximately 9% over 2021.

Identity & Access Management Market Size (2022)

US$ 12.9 Bn

Projected Market Value (2028)

US$ 26.1 Bn

Estimated Growth Rate (2022 – 2028)

12.5% CAGR

Regional Market with Highest Share

North America – 29.3%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9483

With an estimated incremental opportunity of over US$ 17 billion between 2022 and 2028, the global market for identity and access management is likely to observe an impressive growth outlook in years to come. Rapid increase in cybercrime prevalence is necessitating effective and efficient IT security measures, which is primarily driving the identity & access management market.

Public Domain, IT & Telecom, and Finance & Insurance – Key End Use Industries

While several business verticals have been focused on heavy investments in physical identity management, it is highly likely that operators in public domain, finance and insurance sectors, and IT and telecom will continue to account for significant revenue shares in global market for identity and access management, in the near future.

As suggested by the report, the collective share of public administration, finance and insurance, and IT and telecom companies in the global market value roughly equates 60%. Healthcare and media industries are positioned as the next lucrative end use segments for providers of IAM services and solutions.

Approximately 60% of Demand Is Generated by Large Enterprises

As the demand for next-generation security solutions is constantly on rise, as reported in the recent past, the demand for identity and access management solutions will remain higher when compared to that for identity and access management services. Currently, a wide range of identity and access management solutions accounts for over 60% of the total market value, as indicated by FMI’s study.

Among multi-factor authentication, single sign-in, access security, and directory management, a majority of consumers will continue to generate demand for directory management and access security.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9483

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Countries Covered

• United States

• Canada

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Singapore

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Turkey

• South Africa

• and GCC Countries

Key Market Segments Covered

• Component

• Deployment

• End User

• Vertical

• Region

Key Companies Profiled

• IBM Corporation

• CA Technologies

• Dell

• ForgeRock

• Bomgar-BeyondTrust

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Microsoft

• NetIQ (Micro Focus)

• Okta

On-premise deployment of identity and access management solutions currently accounts for more than 55% of the overall global IAM deployment. Moreover, FMI’s analysis has envisaged a massive incremental opportunity of over US$ 17 billion for cloud-based IAM, over 2022-2028. On the other side, the cloud-based deployment of identity and access management will reportedly see an average yearly growth at over 10%, over the course of coming years.

With incessantly rising rate of implementation of advanced and next-generation technologies such as AI, machine learning, and advanced biometric technologies at enterprises, the demand for reliable identity and access management services and solutions is also increasing. FMI’s analysis concludes that a considerable number of enterprises are following the trend of adoption of identity and access management. While large enterprises continue to account for a substantial share of around 60% of the overall demand generated for identity and access management, the report has highlighted rapid growth in the market value share of SMEs.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9483

Key Providers to strategize on Integration of Next-gen Technologies

The regional evaluation of identity and access management market reveals that North America will remain dominant in the long run owing to rapidly strengthening base of next-generation technological advancements. China, however, on the other side, has recently earned the title of one among the world’s most connected countries. According to FMI’s analysis, China’s identity and access management market is an important investment pocket for IAM services and solutions providers. Europe will also be one of the target markets for participants in the identity and access management landscape, which the report has attributed to favorable promotional support from European governments to adoption of advanced security systems.

Some of the key companies competing in the global identity and access management market research report include BeyondTrust, Bomgar (Lieberman Software Corporation), CA Technologies, Core Security, CyberArk, Dell, ForgeRock, Gemalto, Hitachi ID Systems, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. The report has covered in-depth strategic profiles of some of the most prominent market players.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9483

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Carbon Footprint Management Market - Carbon footprint is the measure of the contribution of human and industrial activities in terms of emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and its equivalent in other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Exam Management Software Market - The evolution of the digital world has eliminated paperwork to a large extent. Every industry across the globe is shifting to the digital world with minimum paperwork, which eliminates the complexity of handling important papers and saves time.

Structured Product Label Management Market - The Structured Product Label is consist of labelling information documented in U.S Package Insert (USPI) as well as additional information such as drug listing details. SPL is in XML format, and it is essential for format and layout the information.

Data Management Platforms Market - Data Management Platform is a data warehouse that collects large amount of data, sorts it according to various verticals and stores it and finally releases information in a way which is useful for marketers, publishers and other businesses.

Partner Relationship Management Market - Growing dependence on outside sales channels and external distribution networks across various industries in the b2b environment is the key factor propelling the growth of global partner relationship management market.

Supply Chain Management BPO Market - This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO market for the period 2015–2020.

Intellectual Property Rights And Royalty Management Market - Intellectual property rights and royalty management software offers content companies with tools required by the organization to identify their patents, trade secrets, employee know-how and valuable assets.

Smart Water Management Market - Smart water management is the next big thing due to rising water paucity and rising need of water conservation around the world. Smart water management solution providers are proactively offering smart water technologies that can help users to productively manage chronic shortage of water.

Enterprise Rights Management Solution Market - Global enterprise rights management solution market is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Security of data, both of companies and employees, is quintessential.

Workforce Management Market - In today’s always connected and instant access environment, the adoption of workforce management solutions is transforming the workplace in becoming digital and in simplifying the work of employees.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/identity-and-access-management-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/identity-and-access-management-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says heading to the Olympics 'tops it all'

    P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says it will be a "huge honour" to play for Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 29-year-old hockey defenceman has represented the country in international competitions before. But he said going to the Winter Games is just on another level. "Anytime you can put the Canadian jersey on, it's just so special," he said. "I've been fortunate to do it a number of times and it just never gets old. So, I mean, to do it on the Olympic stage definitely tops it all." Gormley, f

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Defending champion Einarson downs Black to stay perfect at Scotties

    THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Two-time champion Kerri Einarson continued her title defence at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., Sunday, doubling up Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-3. Einarson, of Gimli, Man., is competing as Team Canada and improved to 2-0 while Black fell to 1-1 in Pool B play. Sunday's early draw also saw Laurie St-George of Quebec (2-0) edge Yukon's Hailey Birnie (0-1) 8-7 in the 10th end, while Laura Walker of Alberta (1-1) took a 9-8 win over B.C.'s Mary-Anne Ar