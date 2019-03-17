Identifying the top setup men to target in fantasy baseball drafts

By Fred Zinkie

The value of talented setup men has never been higher. With closer situations more volatile than ever before, skilled setup men consistently have a real shot to move into ninth inning roles. And the struggles of many starters to accumulate innings means that effective relievers have a greater ratio impact than they did a few years ago.

Here are 10 setup men who should be drafted, despite having no connection to a closer’s role right now.

Josh Hader, Brewers

Hader is king of 2019 setup men, coming off a season in which he posted a 2.43 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP, six wins, 12 saves and 143 whiffs while being used in a variety of situations. If deployed in similar fashion this year, the southpaw could rank among the top-10 relievers without ever being tabbed as a full-time closer.

Seranthony Dominguez, Phillies

Dominguez is coming off a stellar rookie season in which he logged terrific ratios (2.95 ERA, 0.93 WHIP) and collected 16 saves. But the addition of veteran closer David Robertson means that Dominguez is likely to tally just a few saves this season and become an afterthought to many mixed-league owners. A setup role could increase his usage, meaning that the 24 year old may punch out 100 batters while logging helpful ratios across 80 innings.

Betances could have been in this type of article for five straight seasons, which is a remarkable accomplishment at such an unpredictable position. An ultra-deep Yankees relief corps will keep him from matching the innings total of relievers such as Hader, but the imposing righty should post a triple-digit whiff total and is the next man in line should Aroldis Chapman experience an injury.

Adam Ottavino, Yankees

One would think that a reliever who can thrive at Coors Field can thrive anywhere. Such is the case for Ottavino, who joins the Bronx Bombers after dominating the opposition (2.43 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 13.0 K/9 rate) as a member of the Rockies last year. Although he should collect no more than a couple saves, the righty remains a mixed-league asset.

Chad Green, Yankees

Yes, the Yankees have so many talented setup men that three of their relievers deserve a spot on this list. Green has the skills (6.3 K:BB ratio in 2018) to post impressive statistics, and his regular usage in the middle frames has resulted in 13 wins across the past two years. In an era where some starters struggle to post a double-digit win total, getting roughly six wins from a relief stud like Green doesn’t put owners in much of a hole.

Joe Jimenez, Tigers

Jimenez may not help mixed-league teams in a setup role (4.31 ERA in 2018), but his strikeout skills (11.2 K/9 rate in ’18) are good enough that the possibility shouldn’t be ruled out. The real reason owners should draft the 24 year old is his status as setup man for closer Shane Greene, who posted ugly ratios (5.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP) and could struggle to keep his role.

Ryan Pressly, Astros

Pressly was putting together a fine season with the Twins before really taking off once traded to the Astros. He tossed 23.1 innings as part of Houston’s ultra-productive pitching staff, logging a 0.77 ERA, a 0.60 WHIP and a 12.3 K/9 rate. Now following the Astros trend of maximizing use of off-speed offerings, Pressly is one of the most underrated 2019 draft options.

Chris Devenski, Astros

After dominating the opposition during his initial two seasons (2.38 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 204 K’s), Devenski was one of the top middle-relief options in 2018 drafts. He delivered on expectations prior to the All-Star break (2.33 ERA, 0.97 WHIP) before a hamstring injury wiped out most of his second half. Capable of logging multi-inning appearances, a healthy Devenski should strike out 100 batters across 80 frames this year.

Taylor Rogers, Twins

Perhaps being left-handed has dulled the enthusiasm for Rogers, who is arguably the Twins best reliever (2.63 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 75 whiffs in 2018). Minnesota’s bullpen is among the least settled in baseball, and new manager Rocco Baldelli could give his best reliever a chance to stabilize the ninth inning.

Seth Lugo, Mets

Lugo made 49 relief appearances and five starts in 2018, posting effective ratios (2.66 ERA, 1.08 WHIP) and accumulating 103 whiffs. The right-hander has no chance of picking up saves, but he should be a ratios asset who picks up a handful of wins for those in deep-mixed leagues.

