I identified as a cat as a child – but teachers endorsing this are harming us all

Are you sitting comfortably? Say, curled up on a radiator? Or even better, crammed inside an empty cardboard box that is at least two sizes too small? Then I’ll begin.

A long long time ago, children, I was Cat Zero. Yes, me! I know, right? I’m so old, literally last century but here’s the thing; there ain’t nothing new under the sun. The only modern twist is that nobody laughs or says “put down that ball of mohair three-ply and stop being ridiculous” – although they really should.

Anyhoo, as with Patient Zero, being Cat Zero was both an entirely unique and utterly unenviable distinction. I didn’t ask to identify as a cat. I just did. Paradoxically, it was attention-seeking at its most blatant yet also a way of hiding in plain sight. While walking about on all-fours and occasionally pouncing.

Was it silly? Maybe silly is too harsh a word because I was sad and frightened and because, in the circumstances, it made complete sense. To my mind at least.

So children, before I explain how I insisted on being called Samantha and lapped up my food from a little bowl on the floor, I want to say this: I get it.

I get why any young person might prefer to be a fluffy tortoiseshell, a New Forest pony or a velociraptor than be a teenager in 2023. In the ongoing culture wars being fought on social media platforms where there are (at the time of writing) 107 – oops no, 112, see what I mean? – genders, how much simpler to opt out?

Cosplaying a British longhair is, when you think about it, quite an effective way of rejecting expectations and shutting down demands to take sides and have strident opinions. Instead, you can just chat to other human cats online (yes, I really did type that) who will bolster your belief system and affirm your life choices.

It would arguably be far better to switch off your phone and hang out with your mates at the edge of the local park sneering at everyone who walks past. But this is the 21st century, so let’s get real.

What I’m saying is that in the moral outrage over children identifying as “furries” and disrupting lessons while they wash their paws or stamp their hooves or imagine they are the moon, it’s the spineless grownups who should hang their heads in shame.

It is the asinine stupidity of adults that has led to the current laughable – lamentable – situation in which the Prime Minister himself (not a man given to making useful pronouncements) has announced that henceforth cats, horses, dinosaurs and solar system satellites shall be banned from the school roll. Oh. My. Dog. Did that really need to be said? I’m afraid so.

But back to me, Samantha the tabby cat, remember? Samantha because I loved the television series Bewitched, where a (very pretty) witch marries an ordinary man and can’t resist using her magic powers to solve the family’s everyday problems. Significant? Just a bit. If any psychologists are reading this, knock yourselves out.

I was pre-school, the youngest of five girls. Our father died, shockingly, of a heart attack reading us a story in bed two weeks before my third birthday. In the aftermath we were bundled off to stay with family friends, who had an enormous ginger tom called Patrick.

I’m not sure if he was a role model, but he was magnificent and he made everyone smile, despite the appalling grief. The rest of the timeline is a bit hazy because by then The Troubles had started and the reports of point-blank assassinations were horrifying.

I was particularly terrified that I would be gunned down through the front door if I stood in the hallway. Somehow I conflated it with my father’s death. Around then, I morphed into a cat. Nobody shoots a cat.

I would scuttle about on my hands and knees and when my elder sisters came back from boarding school to a silent, bereaved house, I would mew and rub my head against their legs. They, too, would smile. Nobody likes a needy little girl. Everybody likes a kneady little cat. When a cat (even a cat who is actually a girl) lies on her back for a tummy rub and purrs, nobody can resist.

It wasn’t normal. It was weird. But everything was weird so my mother indulged me. Because I was four years old and I was hurting. We all were. Samantha never strayed beyond the house but Judith would go to Mass and the shops and eventually to the local primary.

I left my cat phase behind. It’s now the sort of poignant memory that can make me chuckle or well up with lachrymose self-pity as the mood takes me. There’s comfort to be had in retreating, in reverting to make-believe and babyishness. There’s also a time and a place. School is neither of those.

I have no doubt there are performative “furry” teenagers taking the proverbial, pushing against authority as teenagers are hardwired to do – and feeling astonished that authority gave way so swiftly. There will also be youngsters who need help, who need boundaries, who need some sort of intervention.

Wokeist claptrap from teachers endorsing juvenile cosplay does them – and all our children – a grave disservice. Shutting down reasonable debate should be a sackable offence.

A bizarre fear of hurting anyone’s feelings, however outlandish, is ironically and counterproductively, harming all of us.

