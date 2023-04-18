Identifee Receives Funding Led by Ocean Azul and Adds Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Identifee, the engagement platform for financial services, completes its capital raise led by Ocean Azul Partners to accelerate growth. Participants in the round include Altari Ventures, The Gaingels Network, and EOM Investments as well as leading fintech investors Bill Zayas, Geoff Judge and others.

Now, more than ever, banks and credit unions need to deliver a consistent and superior experience to retain existing customers and add new ones. Identifee's robust platform helps banks and credit unions grow revenue and deposits. The platform connects segmented data to identify revenue opportunities, amplify the business case for change with peer benchmarking, and provides lean learning tied to each opportunity.

"It's rare to find a team with exceptional talent come together at such an early stage," said David Zinn, Managing Director at Ocean Azul. "Ocean Azul is honored to bring our operational experience and networks to support and grow Identifee."

In conjunction with this raise, Identifee is also pleased to announce the addition of Joe Proto to its board of directors. Mr. Proto is a serial entrepreneur with many successes over his four decades in the payments industry. He was the founder and CEO of Transactis, serving large banks and technology providers, which was acquired by Mastercard in 2019. "I am very excited to become part of the Identifee team to bring Sales Enablement to the treasury management industry," added Mr. Proto.

Identifee is the first vertical SaaS for banks and credit unions that grows revenue by making it simple to create meaningful, data-driven customer engagements. The platform combines CRM, Business Intelligence, Case Management, Prospecting, Training, and Payment Technology as a turn-key solution to save client-facing reps 10+ hours per week while delivering automated actionable insights to their customers and prospects.

Ocean Azul Partners is an early-stage venture capital fund passionate about helping entrepreneurs develop innovative technology solutions. Fund investments focus on B2B software and deep-tech companies that have early traction and clear differentiation. Ocean Azul invests in Seed to Series A companies that are either (i) solving new challenges created by emerging technologies and trends, or (ii) focusing on well-established industries that are ripe for disruption. Ocean Azul team differentiators include the ability to use operational experience and relationship networks to support entrepreneurs and help scale companies to shape the future.

