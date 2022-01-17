Ideas of the Rev. Martin Luther King celebrated at Modesto community gathering

Deke Farrow
·3 min read

Community members of various faiths, races and ethnicities joined in downtown Modesto on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, to call for peace, love and unity.

For the 35th year, Christian Love Baptist Church observed the anniversary of the birth of the civil rights leader on Jan. 15, 1929. The program included prayer, song, music, dance, speakers and the presentation of the church’s first Peacekeeper Award.

King was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968 In opening remarks Monday, Christian Love’s pastor, the Rev. Roderick Cochran, called King the drum major for civil rights.

Cochran told those gathered inside the H Street church that there is no way for the nation to have a bright future without owning its dark past. “Don’t be ashamed of what has happened to our generations prior to us, no, because we have an opportunity to set a new precedent, to begin again the work of Dr. King,” he said.

All members of the community, not just those minoritized, should “seek equity, and not necessarily equality,” the pastor said to an audience that included Modesto’s mayor and vice mayor, two Stanislaus County supervisors, a Modesto City Schools board member, the Modesto police chief and Stanislaus sheriff, among other community leaders.

Rabbi Shalom Bochner of Congregation Beth Shalom speaks at the annual commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Christian Love Baptist Church in Modesto on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Rabbi Shalom Bochner of Congregation Beth Shalom speaks at the annual commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Christian Love Baptist Church in Modesto on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Another speaker, Rabbi Shalom Bochner of the Modesto synagogue Congregation Beth Shalom, was introduced by Sheriff Jeff Dirkse. The sheriff said that in the wake of a hostage situation at a synagogue in a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend and in the spirit of peace and freedom, “it is absolutely imperative that we remember our Jewish community now.”

Bochner spoke of being inspired by King’s vision of equality and justice for all who experience oppression and the civil rights leader’s support of workers and their rights.

The rabbi said he also embraces King’s ideas about a world of harmony, but ponders the question of how to get there. “How do we move forward against the rising forces of denial, hate and violence represented by white supremacy, racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, anti-Asian oppression and all forms of othering that are sadly too alive and well in our country?” he posed.

The answer, he said, is simple but very demanding. We need to stand together, learn about one another, celebrate not just what we have in common but what makes us unique, Bochner said. “We need to build this world of love and human oneness one relationship at a time.”

The King commemoration also included the presentation of Christian Love Church’s first Peacekeeper Award, an honor Cochran said will be given annually. The recipient was Modesto police Officer Michael Rokaitis, who had to have part of his right leg amputated as a result of being shot while serving a search warrant in August.

The officer made his sacrifice while “ministering in the area of peace, keeping us safe, keeping us protected and also reestablishing an opportunity for us to remove the stigma of animosity between minorities and law enforcement,” Cochran said in honoring Rokaitis.

The Rev. Roderick Cochran, pastor of Christian Love Baptist Church in Modesto, gives the opening address at the annual commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
The Rev. Roderick Cochran, pastor of Christian Love Baptist Church in Modesto, gives the opening address at the annual commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Willie Williams leads the audience in singing the Negro National Anthem at the annual commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Christian Love Baptist Church in Modesto on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Willie Williams leads the audience in singing the Negro National Anthem at the annual commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Christian Love Baptist Church in Modesto on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Veteran Toronto Argonauts linebacker Dexter McCoil Sr. announces retirement

    Dexter McCoil Sr. is calling it a career. The Toronto Argonauts veteran linebacker announced his retirement Monday via Twitter. "There is always a time where every good thing must come to an end," McCoil wrote. "I can smile and be happy knowing I have no regrets in life, I've never quit anything in life, and I always had to earn everything the harder way with longer journeys. "I can move on well knowing that I've exhausted every drop of me to the game of football and fulfilling many dreams that

  • Democratic Party establishment and grassroots turn the big guns on Sinema and Manchin

    ‘I have never, never heard a more contemptuous speech by a Democratic senator, than the one written by Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate staff and read by Senator Sinema on the Senate floor today,’ says one commentator. John Bowden reports

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i