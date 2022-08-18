Ideal Image Celebrates National Affiliate Program Anniversary with 25 Units Sold to 5 Partners in First Year

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, is celebrating its one year anniversary of the company’s national affiliate program with significant growth to date and committed investments in the brand’s future from TRIOKA Partnership, which is marked by TRIOKA’s first clinic opening in Lexington, Kentucky today.

After developing a strong franchise business, Ideal Image launched the national affiliate program in August 2021, which allows investors, physicians and Med Spas to more seamlessly access the fast growing industry with the support of Ideal Image as a trusted partner. Since then, the program has seen a favorable reception in the market with 25 units sold to 5 partners. As partners, licensed affiliate owners are able to leverage Ideal Image’s leading brand, best-in-class marketing, sales, service and operational expertise along with its leading tele-health platform, making it relatively frictionless to unlock revenue from the booming U.S. aesthetics industry.

As the program enters its second year, Ideal Image has procured a notable investment from TRIOKA Partners, which includes Jesse Keyser, Charles Keyser and Gary Robins. Knowledgeable in the beauty and franchise space, Gary Robins owns approximately 70 SuperCuts in metro Philadelphia and the surrounding region, while Jesse and Charles Keyser are multi-unit franchise investors, with experience across multiple brands, including Little Caesars and Sport Clips.

The trio’s strategic and financial commitment to Ideal Image includes plans to open 15 locations in 5 years with the first opening in Lexington, Kentucky today and the second opening in Metairie, Louisiana on September 8th, followed by Brea, California later this year. Ideal Image Lexington marks the company’s third Kentucky clinic and boasts 2,500 square feet at 2300 Sir Barton Way, Lexington’s premiere outdoor shopping center, Hamburg Pavilion.

“We’re exceptionally proud of our national affiliate program and the accelerated growth we’ve seen as our partners recognize this tremendous opportunity,” said David Prokupek, CEO, Ideal Image. “We’re thrilled with TRIOKA’s commitment to our vision, and know that together we will continue to meet our mission of delivering confidence through accessible, affordable and effective aesthetic treatments in more markets across the U.S., starting with Lexington, Kentucky.”

“We’re very impressed with Ideal Image’s rapid expansion through the national affiliate program and understand that this is the fastest way to grow our business without any operational barriers. Today, we’re especially excited to kick-off our relationship with the opening of our first location in Lexington, Kentucky,” said Jesse Keyser of TRIOKA Partnership. “We’re thrilled to take this next step with the number 1 aesthetics brand in North America and have great confidence in the leadership team and the affiliate business model that will ultimately increase our bottom line seamlessly.”

Based on the success of the national affiliate program, Ideal Image is expanding the offering to encompass medical offices across a variety of practices. To learn more about Ideal Image’s affiliate program, visit: https://www.idealimage.com/engine

Now open, Ideal Image Lexington is located at 2300 Sir Barton Way, Suite 140 and ready to welcome customers to deliver results you can see, and confidence you can feel from Monday - Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Designed with intentional neutrality, creating a calming and approachable feeling Ideal Image Lexington will initially offer laser hair removal services, CoolSculpting, Ultherapy and Ideal Image’s entire platform of injectable offerings.

Visit idealimage.com to schedule an in-person appointment at Lexington or virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week, from the comfort of home.

About Ideal Image
At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.

Media Contact:
ICR
IdealImage@icrinc.com


