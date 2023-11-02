Ideal Capital Berhad's (KLSE:IDEAL) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Ideal Capital Berhad's (KLSE:IDEAL) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Ideal Capital Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ideal Capital Berhad is:

5.1% = RM34m ÷ RM658m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.05.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ideal Capital Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that Ideal Capital Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. However, when compared to the industry average of 4.1%, we do feel there's definitely more to the company. Or may be not, given Ideal Capital Berhad's five year net income decline of 3.9% in the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

However, when we compared Ideal Capital Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 0.8% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Ideal Capital Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Ideal Capital Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

When we piece together Ideal Capital Berhad's low LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 13% (where it is retaining 87% of its profits), calculated for the last three-year period, we are puzzled by the lack of growth. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For example, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Ideal Capital Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Ideal Capital Berhad has some positive attributes. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Ideal Capital Berhad.

