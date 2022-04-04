The Ideal Amount To Withhold From Your Paycheck

Christian Long
·4 min read
RyanJLane / iStock.com
RyanJLane / iStock.com

Tax Day is right around the corner. This means that all the procrastination, anxiety, and paperwork that comes with it is right around the corner, too. The tax season typically has two outcomes: a refund, which is fun, or owing money, which is not.

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
Find: The Minimum Salary You Need To Be Happy in Every State

While getting a tax refund is nice, it really means you’ve had too much of your income withheld from your paycheck throughout the year. Essentially, it’s money you overpaid to the government, which is why you get it back. Similarly, if you owe money after doing your taxes, it means that too little has been taken out of your paychecks. The ideal outcome here is to come as close to $0 without actually owing anything extra, and a lot of that depends on how much money is withheld from your paychecks.

So what is the ideal amount to withhold from your paycheck? It depends on your income, but there is a simple formula you can apply that helps determine the exact amount that you should have withheld from your check. Here’s a look at how to apply that formula to your situation, and hopefully make tax season a little less hectic in the future.

Total Your Tax Withholdings

First, take a look at a recent paystub and find out what you’re currently having withheld. After finding that amount, multiply that by the number of paychecks you get per year. So if you have $100 withheld and are paid at the end of every month, multiple 12 X 100 for a total of $1,200.

If you’re married and/or filing jointly, you’ll want to make the same calculation for your spouse’s income. Once you have the two totals, simply add them together. This is the amount you’ll want to be withheld. Keep in mind this only applies to federal income tax, and the rates will vary depending on which state you reside in.

Check Out: Your Complete Tax Resource Center

Estimate Your Tax Liability

Knowing your estimated withholdings, the next step is to figure out what you’ll owe in taxes this year. The IRS has worksheets available online for this, which is really a lot like doing your taxes before actually doing your taxes — but think of it as being extra prepared. That and it’s an important step when it comes to making sure you’re not withholding too much (or too little) from every paycheck.

Obviously, the specifics will again vary based on individual incomes. For example, if a couple makes just over $100,000 a year together, that would mean they’d end up owing about $9,600 in federal taxes. The goal at this point is to make sure what they each have withheld from their respective paychecks is as close to that $9,600 figure without going under — which would mean owing money.

Adjust Your Withholding

Assuming you’re withholding too much, or too little, from your income, you’ll want to readjust your paycheck accordingly. First, fill out and submit an updated W-4 to your employer. These updated W-4 forms even have an option to allow for additional amounts to be withheld, so you can use that to your advantage here. If you’ve been at your current job for a while, it might not be a bad idea to update your W-4 anyway.

Don’t Forget Additional Income

Of course, all this information is only applicable to W-4 employees, and not any sort of 1099 or contract work, which won’t have any taxes taken out ahead of time. Anyone who makes more than $400 in freelance work in a calendar year will owe taxes on it.

The rule of thumb is to set aside 25-30 percent of your earnings. It’s a significant amount, which is due to the fact that under tax law, you’re considered both the employer and the employee. While the self-employment tax is 15.3 percent as of 2021, having more than you need when the taxes are due is a far better alternative than not having enough.

You can also pay freelance income taxes quarterly, which is recommended if you typically owe $1,000 or more. If you owe less than that, then the taxes can simply be paid when filing your annual tax return. As always, the IRS also has forms available online to help navigate this process. Happy filing!

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Ideal Amount To Withhold From Your Paycheck

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What Raptors president Masai Ujiri told Kyle Lowry upon his departure from Toronto

    Kyle Lowry is returning to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since signing with the Miami Heat, and things are already getting emotional.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th