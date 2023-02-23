The idea of the Welsh rugby strike was far more seductive than the reality

Oliver Brown
·4 min read
Ken Owens of Wales and Alun Wyn Jones during the Welsh national anthem during the Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and Ireland at Principality Stadium - CameraSport/Ian Cook
Ken Owens of Wales and Alun Wyn Jones during the Welsh national anthem during the Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and Ireland at Principality Stadium - CameraSport/Ian Cook

After holding out for far longer in their act of brinkmanship than many thought possible, Wales’s players could not quite bring themselves to press the nuclear button. The match with England in Cardiff survives. The regimental goat lives another day. It has been an episode to reinforce the wisdom that while threatening a strike is one thing, following through is quite another. Ultimately, there were 20 million reasons why calling off the principality’s most lucrative sporting spectacle proved inconceivable.

It was a sentiment you heard repeatedly among regular observers of this team: yes, there was broad public support for the players’ cause, but mounting unease about their notion of a cure. In a dispute about money, and about a broad financial picture so dire that some members of the first XV claimed to be struggling to meet their mortgage payments, what would they accomplish by scrapping the union’s biggest biennial revenue-generator? Would this not be a vivid example of cutting off their noses to spite their faces?

The last-ditch settlement with the WRU suggests that at some level, they agree. Despite the fury of players at having to accept salary cuts that would not apply to executives, they could not go so far as pulling out of a match worth as much as £20 million to Welsh rugby.  For all the bleakness of their economic equation, turning their backs on Wales versus England would have served only to make their predicament worse.

You can understand their rationale in pushing this to the wire. Sensing that the WRU was not taking their concerns seriously, they resolved that an occasion of this significance was their only leverage. No one would care about a threat to cancel a Friday night game at Cardiff Arms Park. But one to abandon the ultimate grudge match at the Principality Stadium? This was a strategy that they calculated, correctly, would compel the union to move to Defcon One.

In the space of a few hours, they went from deadlock to forcing a raft of WRU concessions, none more important than the rule now allowing international players to represent clubs outside Wales if they have earned 25 or more Test caps, rather than the previous 60. The ramifications of this switch for the domestic game can scarcely be overstated.

The Ospreys have seven players who have between 25 and 59 caps, including Alex Cuthbert and Rhys Webb. Cardiff have six, the Scarlets five, and the Dragons four. That is 22 players who will now be free to seek better remuneration in England, France or Japan, a potentially fatal blow to the cachet and profile of the already impoverished Welsh regions.

Desperate times necessitate desperate measures. And there is no doubt the WRU has conceded far more than it would have liked. One look at Nigel Walker, the union’s besieged interim chief executive, at the Vale Resort, did not reveal a man toasting any kind of victory. He seemed morose, acknowledging that this had been an “unedifying” period.

Yes, you could say that. Such has been the shambles of the past seven days, you would find greater dignity in the pubs of St Mary Street after a Wales victory. It has been amateur hour from start to finish, with the dysfunctional relationship between the establishment and the players laid bare. “I’ll let other people decide whether we are a laughing stock,” Walker said. For any business leader, even one in a temporary capacity, that is quite the epitaph.

The players had every right to protest. And they have negotiated an improved deal, even if the longer-term outlook is fraught. The dynamic on the pitch on Saturday promises to be fascinating, with the home side stirred up by their dispute and supporters spitting feathers at the whole affair. “The players will be raring to go,” Warren Gatland predicted, with admirable understatement. The strike has been averted, for one inescapable reason: that the idea was much more seductive than the reality

Latest Stories

  • Ukrainians and Russians in Sacramento area stand in solidarity, one year after start of war

    After almost one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainians and Russians in the Sacramento area are coming together to show support for those impacted by the war. Friday, February 24, 2022 is the day when Russia launched its offensive. Exactly one year later, a rally to stand in solidarity with Ukraine is being organized in California. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on the west steps of the state Capitol. KCRA 3 spoke with people in northern California, who are originally from Ukraine and Russia, about how their families back home in eastern Europe are doing, what this past year has been like, and what they are hoping to see happen now. Subscribe to KCRA on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1kjRAAn Get more Sacramento news: http://www.kcra.com Like us: http://facebook.com/KCRA3 Follow us: http://twitter.com/kcranews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kcranews/

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Adidas and Dustin Johnson part ways ahead of 2023 LIV Golf season

    Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • Suzann Pettersen reacts to Tiger Woods tampon prank

    Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas

  • Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Daughters Released from Hospital 1 Month After Crash That Killed Him

    The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Bjorn Borg: Tennis great leaves India event after minister runs late

    The tennis great stepped away to watch his son's match after the Karnataka state chief minister was delayed.

  • Senators send Zaitsev, picks to Blackhawks for future considerations

    The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday. Ottawa is dealing Chicago its 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round selection. Zaitsev signed a seven-year, US$31.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. However, he was traded to the Senators in 2019. The 31-year-old defenceman has just one more year remaining on the contract. He has five assists and ei

  • Eagles WR A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts' extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off'

    During an appearance on "The Raw Room" podcast Monday, Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown implored GM Howie Roseman to pay Jalen Hurts or trade him.

  • LeBron James Greets Kobe Bryant's Daughters at the NBA All-Star Game — See the Sweet Moment!

    LeBron James showed that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant's family at the NBA All-Star game

  • Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

    Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.

  • PGA Tour holding last Honda Classic as a new sponsor awaits

    Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.

  • How new MLB rules could affect the Blue Jays

    MLB is introducing three fairly major rule changes this season. Here's how each one could impact the Blue Jays, for better or worse.

  • Brittney Griner is officially returning to the WNBA — and she's taking a massive pay cut to make it happen

    The Phoenix Mercury's president, Vince Kozar, said Griner's return to play would be "one of the most special things any of us has ever experienced."

  • New addition O'Reilly sparks Leafs in 6-3 win over Sabres

    Without the benefit of taking part in his first formal practice in the five days since being traded to Toronto, center Ryan O’Reilly has found instant chemistry with his new Maple Leafs linemates. O’Reilly scored twice on Toronto’s first two shots on net and added an empty-net goal to cap a career-best five-point outing in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. “Yeah, it’s been crazy, though, I think a lot of adrenaline, too,” said O’Reilly, after playing his third game with Toronto since being acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Friday.

  • Cheltenham’s ‘inclusive’ dress code gets Zara and Mike Tindall’s seal of approval

    Zara and Mike Tindall have embraced the “more inclusive” new Cheltenham dress code in a recent interview.

  • Canada Soccer to investigate having women play at home before World Cup

    Canada is looking to squeeze in a home game before this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. But it may take some ingenuity to make it happen. The sixth-ranked Canadian women, who wrap up play in the SheBelieves Cup against No. 11 Japan in Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, have just two FIFA windows before opening World Cup play July 21 against Nigeria in Melbourne. On Tuesday, Canada Soccer announced an April 11 friendly against France in LeMans. Coach Bev Priestman says the Canad