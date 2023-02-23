The idea of the Welsh rugby strike was far more seductive than the reality

Ken Owens of Wales and Alun Wyn Jones during the Welsh national anthem during the Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and Ireland at Principality Stadium - CameraSport/Ian Cook

After holding out for far longer in their act of brinkmanship than many thought possible, Wales’s players could not quite bring themselves to press the nuclear button. The match with England in Cardiff survives. The regimental goat lives another day. It has been an episode to reinforce the wisdom that while threatening a strike is one thing, following through is quite another. Ultimately, there were 20 million reasons why calling off the principality’s most lucrative sporting spectacle proved inconceivable.

It was a sentiment you heard repeatedly among regular observers of this team: yes, there was broad public support for the players’ cause, but mounting unease about their notion of a cure. In a dispute about money, and about a broad financial picture so dire that some members of the first XV claimed to be struggling to meet their mortgage payments, what would they accomplish by scrapping the union’s biggest biennial revenue-generator? Would this not be a vivid example of cutting off their noses to spite their faces?

The last-ditch settlement with the WRU suggests that at some level, they agree. Despite the fury of players at having to accept salary cuts that would not apply to executives, they could not go so far as pulling out of a match worth as much as £20 million to Welsh rugby. For all the bleakness of their economic equation, turning their backs on Wales versus England would have served only to make their predicament worse.

You can understand their rationale in pushing this to the wire. Sensing that the WRU was not taking their concerns seriously, they resolved that an occasion of this significance was their only leverage. No one would care about a threat to cancel a Friday night game at Cardiff Arms Park. But one to abandon the ultimate grudge match at the Principality Stadium? This was a strategy that they calculated, correctly, would compel the union to move to Defcon One.

In the space of a few hours, they went from deadlock to forcing a raft of WRU concessions, none more important than the rule now allowing international players to represent clubs outside Wales if they have earned 25 or more Test caps, rather than the previous 60. The ramifications of this switch for the domestic game can scarcely be overstated.

Story continues

The Ospreys have seven players who have between 25 and 59 caps, including Alex Cuthbert and Rhys Webb. Cardiff have six, the Scarlets five, and the Dragons four. That is 22 players who will now be free to seek better remuneration in England, France or Japan, a potentially fatal blow to the cachet and profile of the already impoverished Welsh regions.

Desperate times necessitate desperate measures. And there is no doubt the WRU has conceded far more than it would have liked. One look at Nigel Walker, the union’s besieged interim chief executive, at the Vale Resort, did not reveal a man toasting any kind of victory. He seemed morose, acknowledging that this had been an “unedifying” period.

Yes, you could say that. Such has been the shambles of the past seven days, you would find greater dignity in the pubs of St Mary Street after a Wales victory. It has been amateur hour from start to finish, with the dysfunctional relationship between the establishment and the players laid bare. “I’ll let other people decide whether we are a laughing stock,” Walker said. For any business leader, even one in a temporary capacity, that is quite the epitaph.

The players had every right to protest. And they have negotiated an improved deal, even if the longer-term outlook is fraught. The dynamic on the pitch on Saturday promises to be fascinating, with the home side stirred up by their dispute and supporters spitting feathers at the whole affair. “The players will be raring to go,” Warren Gatland predicted, with admirable understatement. The strike has been averted, for one inescapable reason: that the idea was much more seductive than the reality