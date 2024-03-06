“The Idea of You” Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine Get Swept Up in Steamy Romance

The romance, an adaptation of the 2017 novel by Robinne Lee, is on Prime Video May 2

Anne Hathaway gets into a whirlwind romance with Nicholas Galitzine in their new movie.

On Wednesday, Prime Video debuted the first trailer for The Idea of You, an adaptation of author Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name.

According to a synopsis, "When Solène (Hathaway, 41) must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes Campbell (Galitzine, 29) and there is an instant, undeniable spark."

"As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for."



Amazon MGM Studios Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You

The book and its movie adaptation has received considerable attention from fans who liken the character Galitzine plays, Hayes, to Harry Styles in his One Direction days.

The Idea of You's author Lee has dispelled the idea that the character is directly based on Styles in recent years, though.

"This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles,” she told Vogue in 2020. “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”



The Idea of You is co-written by Jennifer Westfeldt and Michael Showalter from Lee's novel. Showalter, known for 2017's The Big Sick and 2021's The Eyes of Tammy Faye, is directing the movie.

Aside from Hathaway and Galitzine, the movie also stars Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Viktor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony and Dakota Adan.



The Idea of You is on Prime Video May 2.



