‘The Idea of You’ Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine to Close SXSW 2024

Michael Showalter’s “The Idea of You” will close out this year’s South by Southwest Film & TV Festival. The film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine and centers on Solène, a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with the 24-year-old lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

Showalter is a familiar face at the Austin-based SXSW, having debuted or screened numerous projects including “Hello My Name Is Doris,” which won the Audience Award in 2015, and “The Big Sick,” which won the Audience Award in 2017. He also presented episodes from his TV series “Search Party,” and had planned to debut his 2020 rom-com “The Lovebirds” at the festival, only to have those plans scuttled by the COVID pandemic.

In “The Idea of You,” Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute. That’s where she has a chance encounter with Hayes and finds herself drawn into a whirlwind romance. But their affair is upended by Hayes’ superstar status, forcing Solène to come to terms with life in the spotlight. The cast includes Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Viktor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony and Dakota Adan. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee.

“The Idea of You” is produced by Hathaway as well as Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick. The project is presented by Amazon MGM Studios.

“Michael Showalter has done it again. ‘The Idea of You’ is a sexy, unexpected masterpiece with a fresh perspective on love, age, attraction and the timeless nature of human connection,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film & TV, “We can’t wait for our audiences to have fun falling in love with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine as their irresistible chemistry catches fire!”

SXSW 2024 will also feature screenings of the Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt action-comedy “The Fall Guy” and “Road House” with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Variety parent company PMC owns a majority stake in SXSW.

