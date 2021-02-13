Idea of pubs opening in April is premature, expert warns

Catherine Wylie, PA
·4 min read

Talking about pubs reopening in April is “premature” and pub bosses need to realise there is a danger of going “back to square one”, an expert has said.

The warning comes after pub giant Young’s said there is no reason pubs cannot open in April, as its boss expressed exasperation at the Government’s “lack of interest”.

The chain has called on Boris Johnson to “do the right thing” and show strong leadership when the industry “needs it most”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the chief executive of Young’s said the Government is basing its decision to keep pubs closed on “unfounded and unproven statistics”.

But Dr Bharat Pankhania, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter medical school, told the PA news agency: “It’s premature because we don’t know what the state of cases will be in the country at that point in time.

“It may be that the cases are low and that we have regained control because we are now managing to keep the case numbers down and our immunisation levels have been sufficiently high to have a majority of the vulnerable population immunised and therefore protected,” he said, highlighting the “criteria” required.

Dr Pankhania, who has widespread experience of advising on national communicable disease control action plans at national and international level, added: “What the executives of pubs etc etc need to know is that failure to get it right equals back to square one.

“And back to square one equals much more pain economically, much more hardship.

“It is better to get it right than to prematurely bow to pressure and open up when you’re not ready to open up,” he said.

Dr Pankhania said all activities where human to human interactions occur involve risk, pointing out that alcohol also makes people drop their guard.

“Whichever way you want to cut it, you drink alcohol to relax and have a bonhomie with your friends.

“One of the consequences of relaxing is that you drop your guard,” he said.

In his letter to Mr Johnson, chief executive of Young’s, Patrick Dardis wrote: “Young’s is calling on the government to save our great British pubs and pull the country back from the brink of economic misery.”

He added: “We are exasperated at the obvious lack of interest and respect we are getting from this government.”

Mr Dardis referred to pubs sector CEOs resigning from a forum, adding: “We are shocked and appalled that the government is basing its decisions to keep the great British pub closed on unfounded and unproven statistics.

“As the vaccination program continues to gain incredible momentum and protects those most at risk, the Government’s message to the pub sector remains despairingly bleak.

“We have been given no indication whatsoever that pubs will be allowed to reopen, nor any guidance about what restrictions may be in place when they can.”

He added: “There is no reason why pubs cannot open in April, giving people back their liberty and their much loved pub.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “We are deeply disappointed that some pub leaders have decided to step back from meetings with ministers.

“As we plan our way out of restrictions, we will continue to engage relentlessly with the hospitality sector, as we have done throughout this pandemic, and our door remains firmly open.

“The Prime Minister will set out our plan to gradually reopen the economy in the week of February 22.

“We understand that this is an extremely tough time for the hospitality sector, but we are supporting business with one of the most comprehensive and generous packages of business support in the world worth £280 billion.”

Scientists continue to urge caution over the easing of the current controls when Mr Johnson sets out his “road-map” out of lockdown for England later this month.

National Cask Ale Week
Boris Johnson urged caution (PA)

Mr Johnson was asked on Saturday if people could be drinking in pub gardens in April, and he told reporters: “If you don’t mind I’m going to ask you just wait a little bit longer, give us some more time to look at the data about what’s happening, look at the way the numbers are coming down, study also I think, very importantly, the efficacy of the vaccines – are they working in the way that we hope that they are?

“Making sure that they’re really helping along with the lockdown to drive down the incidents. That’s the key thing.

“I’m optimistic, I won’t hide if from you. I’m optimistic, but we have to be cautious.”

Latest Stories

  • Klopp concedes EPL title after another Liverpool collapse

    Jurgen Klopp composed himself, gave a little chuckle, and rubbed his nose. The Liverpool manager had just seen his team collapse at Leicester to a 3-1 loss — a third straight defeat in its faltering defence of the English Premier League trophy — and Klopp was being asked if the defence was over, even with three months left in the season. “Yes,” Klopp eventually said. “I can’t believe it. But yes.” Indeed, Liverpool’s meltdown has been bewildering over the last six weeks. Since a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace just before Christmas, the champions have won just two of their 10 games in the league and are drowning in their defensive shortcomings. They find themselves in fourth place and 13 points behind relentless leader Manchester City, which beat Tottenham 3-0 later Saturday for an 11th straight league win. City still has a game in hand over Liverpool and second-placed Leicester, which is seven points adrift. “I don’t think we can close that gap this year, to be honest,” said Klopp, whose team might even struggle to finish in the top four. A ray of light for City’s rivals might be an injury sustained by its star player of recent weeks; Ilkay Gundogan hobbled off clutching his right groin. Not, though, before he had scored twice — his second after running on to a long pass by goalkeeper Ederson Moraes — to extend the best goal-scoring run of his career. That’s 11 goals in his last 12 league games for Gundogan, who also scored twice in a 4-1 win at Liverpool last weekend -- after which Klopp basically acknowledged City likely couldn’t be stopped. Six days later, that impression was confirmed. Burnley beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the other game to move 11 points clear of the relegation zone. Aston Villa visits Brighton in the late game. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Oilers' Puljujarvi eligible to resume team activities, will be at practice Sunday

    Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been deemed eligible to resume all team activities, the Oilers said Saturday in a release.After initially being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Thursday, he has met all requirements to be removed from the list, the team said. A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have COVID-19.Following medical clearance, Puljujarvi returned to Edmonton alone via charter aircraft and will be on the ice when the club resumes practice Sunday, the Oilers said.The start of the Edmonton-Montreal game last Thursday was delayed for an hour after Puljujarvi was placed on the list. The Oilers defeated the Canadiens 3-0.Puljujarvi has five points (3-2) in 15 games this season. The 22-year-old native of Alvkarleby, Sweden has 42 points (20-22) in 154 career NHL regular-season games. He was Edmonton's fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • LeBron James delivers the worst flop of the NBA season

    LeBron James knows how to sell a foul.

  • Tim Tebow gets invite to spring training with Mets

    Tim Tebow has hit .151/.262/.192 in 73 career spring at-bats.

  • How Nick Nurse will balance minutes when OG Anunoby returns

    With OG Anunoby returning shortly, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse explains how he will balance minutes from the bench and discusses whether his small-ball lineup is going to get more run.

  • Western Hockey League's East Division set to play season in Regina hub

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League says it has approval from the Saskatchewan government to play a 24-game East Division season in a hub in Regina starting next month. Friday's announcement means three of the WHL's four divisions are now cleared to start play during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only the B.C. Division lacking permission. Seven teams in Manitoba and Saskatchewan — the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, Brandon Wheat Kings, and Winnipeg Ice — will open play at the Brandt Centre in Regina on March 12. Each team will play a 24-game season and no fans will be in attendance. Players and staff will begin self-quarantining on Feb. 20 and will report to Regina on Feb. 27 for an additional quarantine period and testing. They must have a second negative COVID-19 test to engage in any team activity. The WHL says it will have a weekly testing strategy during the season. If a club has one or more players or staff test positive, the club must suspend activities for a minimum of 14 days. “The WHL appreciates the co-operation we have received from both the governments of Saskatchewan and Manitoba as we work towards a safe return to play in the East Division,” WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in a release. “With our extensive protocols and the necessary approvals now in place, we are looking forward to play getting underway in Regina and allowing our players to continue their development at the highest level in the Canadian system.” The WHL's Central Division, featuring five Alberta teams, is slated to begin play on Feb, 26, while the U.S. Division gets going on March 19. The WHL says it completed its first phase of return-to-play protocols with no positive COVID-19 test results among the 245 tests administered in the Central Division — including the Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels — between Feb. and Feb. 12. The league said in a release that all members of each team delegation were tested once upon arrival and a second time after a mandatory quarantine period in the club centre using private PCR testing. The teams are now in a position to start on-ice practices. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is playing in hubs in Quebec and in team arenas in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, but its three New Brunswick teams remain sidelined. The Ontario Hockey League has yet to announce plans for a season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • James Harden apologizes for how Rockets exit went down

    The Nets star made zero friends on his way out of Houston.

  • Bruins edge Rangers in fight-filled affair

    The East Division-leading Bruins extended their point streak to 10 games in a physical, tight-checking clash that included several spirited scraps.

  • English soccer at breaking point over abuse on social media

    Death threats. Racist abuse. Sexist slurs. And social media accounts allowed to stay active even after hurling bile. English football has reached breaking point with players, coaches, referees and officials aghast at the ongoing proliferation of hate aimed at them on Instagram and Twitter. A week that began with the Premier League's most-high profile referee reporting threats of physical harm to police then saw more Black players targeted by racist users, and a pledge by Instagram to clamp down on hate undercut by leniency shown toward abusers. It's why English football leaders have taken their concerns to the top of the social media giants, uniting for an unprecedented joint letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter counterpart Jack Dorsey that demands the platforms stop being “havens for abuse" by taking tougher action to eradicate the viciousness. “Your inaction has created the belief in the minds of the anonymous perpetrators that they are beyond reach,” read the letter whose signatories include officials from the English Football Association, the Premier League, Women's Super League and the organizations representing players, managers and referees. One of world football's leading anti-discrimination officials believes it could be time to log off until meaningful action is taken. “What they probably need to do now is to have their own boycott,” said Piara Powar, executive director of the FARE network. "Can you imagine if Premier League clubs, even symbolically for one day this year called for a boycott of social media use by their fans, didn’t post anything for a day, and then kept doing that until the platforms showed some serious intent? “Because there’s no question, although the issues in football are probably a scratch on the back of what Facebook is facing globally, if the level of engagement that football brings ... they just wouldn’t want to lose that.” But the platforms that allow clubs and players to engage with fans — and monetize sponsorships — can also be used as a force for good. Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford showed just that by using Twitter in particular in the last year to campaign against child poverty. He utilized his ever-growing following of more than four million to pressure the government into providing free school meals during the pandemic. “It wasn’t here 10-15 years ago and we’re privileged to have it, to connect with people all over the world with different cultures and religions,” Rashford told broadcaster Sky Sports. “To see people use it in a negative way is stupid. Hopefully they can sort out that." Rashford knows how disturbing the platforms can be as he was targeted with racist messages along with United teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial after a defeat to Sheffield United last month. Rashford wants racist users “deleted straight away." Facebook, which owns Instagram, this week pledged to disable accounts that send abusive direct messages as part of a push to show it would act on racism. But it became clearer when pressed on the policy that only a repeated number of unspecified racist messages would see a user banned. “That isn’t really a position that’s acceptable to many people,” Powar said. Instagram's lack of zero tolerance approach meant the account that racially abused Swansea player Yan Dhanda after an FA Cup loss to Manchester City on Wednesday will remain active, with only some messaging functions disabled for an unspecified period of time. “We think it’s important people have the opportunity to learn from their mistakes," said a statement from Facebook owner Instagram. "If they continue to break our rules this account will be removed.” The police appear more determined to intervene and prosecute offenders who have used social media to spread hatred. The government is also introducing legislation — the online safety bill — that could see social media companies fined for failing to protect their users. The letter from the English football authorities to Dorsey and Zuckerberg asked for an improved verification process that ensures users provide accurate identification information and are barred from registering with a new account if banned. The need to submit identification documentation has been cautioned against by those highlighting how anonymity on the platforms can assist engagement by victims of domestic abuse, whistleblowers and those trying to communicate from danger zones. Social media can still do more to detect abuse on their services. “The failure to take down and challenge the worst type sort of racism, sexism we’ve seen has really left them untouched,” said Powar, whose FARE network investigates discrimination in football for governing bodies. “They just don’t seem to see it as a priority because there’s no question that they have the technical capability." Even staying off the sites yourself isn't enough to escape being targeted with threats of violence, as managers and referees have discovered. Referee Mike Dean contacted the police after receiving death threats through family accounts after sending players off in matches last week. “Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life,” said Mike Riley, a former Premier League referee who is general manager of England’s refereeing body, "and more needs to be done to tackle the problem.” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has been alarmed by the menacing messages aimed at him via the account of son Alex, a former Hull and Ipswich defender. “It’s really horrible stuff," Bruce said. “Things like someone saying they hope I die of COVID." Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still has accounts but doesn't log in himself anymore because of the vitriol. “I prefer not to read because it would affect me personally much more the moment somebody wants to touch my family,” Arteta said. “The club was aware of it and we tried to do something about it and ... can we do something about it? That’s what I am pushing for.” It's why players still take a knee before kickoff, as they have done since June as part of the Black Lives Matter campaign. “This is us taking a stand against racism," said Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor, who is trying to encourage more fellow British Asians into the sport. “I don’t think we’ll ever fully eradicate it, but we’re now trying to create a society which calls people out on it.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Chris Doyle resigns from Jaguars job after alleged racist comments

    The embattled coach's NFL tenure lasted one day.

  • Panik agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays

    TORONTO — The busy Toronto Blue Jays agreed Friday to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, who will report to big league spring training. The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary. Panik is a seven-year major league veteran who has a .269 average, 39 homers and 240 RBIs for San Francisco (2014-19), the New York Mets (2019) and Blue Jays. Panik was an All-Star in 2015, when he hit .312 with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and he won a Gold Glove the following year. Toronto also announced big league spring training invites for a group that included pitchers A.J. Cole and Tim Mayza, and infielders Richard Ureña, Kevin Smith and Tyler White. Toronto has been among the busiest teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood and a $1.75 million, one-year contract with right-hander David Phelps. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gilles, The Associated Press

  • Brett Peterson talks rise in management, inclusivity in hockey

    Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson has had a largely positive experience at every stage of his hockey career, and he believes the game is taking the right steps forward to ensure that for all individuals.

  • Report: Ex-college basketball player arrested in Tijuana for alleged murder at strip club

    Logan Kelley, a former Rutgers walk-on and Montevallo player, allegedly murdered a 19-year-old in a Tijuana strip club this week.

  • Jon Jones to face winner of Stipe Miocic-Francis Ngannou heavyweight title bout

    The former light heavyweight champion is diving headfirst into a new division.

  • Ben Simmons says he's 'the best defender in the NBA'

    Ben Simmons takes pride in going up against the best scorers every single game.

  • Coyotes' Larsson suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

    NEW YORK — Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head. Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis' 4-1 victory on Friday night. Sanford had just skated the puck over the blue line into Arizona's zone when Larsson stepped up to hit him. Larsson turned his body as he delivered the hit, and the back of his left shoulder appeared to make direct contact with Sanford's face. The league ruled that Larsson should have been able to avoid contact with Sanford's head. It's the second suspension in Larsson's seven-year NHL career. He will forfeit over $24,000. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • American-owned Spezia stuns Serie A leader AC Milan 2-0

    MILAN — AC Milan missed the chance to extend its lead in Serie A when it lost 2-0 at Spezia, which was playing its first match under new American owners on Saturday. Giulio Maggiore and Simone Bastoni scored their first Serie A goals as Spezia stunned Milan in the second half. Milan remained two points clear of second-placed Inter Milan, which could leapfrog its city rival on Sunday with a win at home to Lazio. Third-placed Juventus remained seven points behind Milan after losing at Napoli 1-0. The nine-time defending champion has played a match less than the Milan teams. Spezia pulled itself nine points clear of the relegation zone. The seaside team, which is in its first ever season in Serie A, was bought by the Platek family on Thursday. Milan was looking to take advantage of a tough weekend for its title rivals but Spezia started strongly and only a brilliant save from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma prevented Riccardo Saponara from giving the home side an early lead. Spezia broke through in the 56th minute. Emmanuel Gyasi pulled the ball back for Kevin Agudelo who set up Nahuel Estevez. Donnarumma rushed out to meet him so he rolled across for Maggiore to tap into the empty net. Spezia doubled its lead 11 minutes later after having penalty appeals waived away following a tackle by Diego Dalot on Saponara that was just outside the area. The resulting free kick was taken short to Bastoni, who hit a rocket into the far side of the net. HOODOO ENDED Lorenzo Insigne ended his Juventus penalty hoodoo to help Napoli beat Juventus and avenge its Italian Super Cup defeat. Insigne missed his previous three penalties against Juventus — including last month in a 2-0 loss in the Super Cup — but he converted in the 31st minute following a handball by Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini. Napoli moved to fourth on the table, above Roma and Lazio on goal difference. It was two points below Juventus. It was the first league meeting between Napoli and Juventus this season. The October match in Turin was cancelled due to coronavirus cases, initially earning Napoli a 3-0 default loss and a docked point. That was revoked on appeal but the match has yet to be rescheduled. DRAWFUL TORINO Torino drew a fifth successive match as it was held by fellow struggler Genoa to 0-0. The result ended Genoa’s run of three straight victories. Genoa defender Davide Zappacosta almost scored against his old club but his effort came off the post. Torino crept two points above the drop zone. Genoa is 10 points clear of danger after an impressive run since coach Davide Ballardini took charge in December. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo says Jazz — not Lakers — are 'the best team in the West'

    The Bucks have played both the Jazz and Lakers this season ... and have lost both games.

  • AP source: D-backs, IF Asdrubal Cabrera agree to 1-year deal

    PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The agreement was reached on Friday and confirmed to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is pending a physical. Cabrera can earn up to $1.05 million in performance bonuses. The 35-year-old is a two-time All-Star who was with the Washington Nationals in 2020, batting .242 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. Cabrera seems like an ideal fit for the Diamondbacks at second base, which would move the versatile Ketel Marte back to centre field. Marte had a breakout year in 2019 while playing mostly centre field but was moved back to primarily second base in 2020. Cabrera was an All-Star with the Cleveland Indians in 2011 and 2012. He has played all four infield positions during his career and has nearly 1,700 career hits, along with 188 homers. The Diamondbacks have made a couple of moves over the past few weeks after a quiet off-season. They signed veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria to a $3.5 million, one-year deal. Arizona is coming off a disappointing 25-35 record in 2020, which put them last in the NL West. ___ Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press

  • Canadian speedskaters Blondin and Dubreuil reach podium at world championships

    HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canada's Ivanie Blondin won silver and Laurent Dubreuil took bronze Saturday at the ISU world speedskating championships. Blondin, an Ottawa native, was second in the women's mass start in eight minutes 43.260 seconds. Marijke Groenewoud won gold in 8:43.150 and fellow Dutch skater Irene Schouten won bronze in 8:43.560. “I feel like I positioned myself well throughout the entire race," Blondin said. "Marijke ... had so much speed going into the last lap and I’m just not there yet right now. I’m still really happy with silver." Dubreuil, a native of Levis, Que., who won 500-metre gold on Friday, added to his medal haul with a third-place finish in the men's 1,000. He finished with a time of 1:08.569, just behind Russian winner Pavel Kulizhnikov (1:08.313) and Kai Verbij of the Netherlands (1:08.052). "My race was good, but I didn't know if it would be enough," Dubreuil said. "Yesterday the time said it all. My time wouldn't have held up today if Thomas [Krol] hadn't had two false starts. "I had a good race, but I was lucky that one of the three favorites got disqualified, which hardly ever happens. I’m proud of the job I did even if it wasn’t a perfect race." Toronto's Jordan Belchos was fourth in the men's mass start. Canada's overall medal tally stands at five entering the final day of competition Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press