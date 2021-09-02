Ida's remnants deluge New York, New Jersey with flooding rain, tornadoes

The remnants of Hurricane Ida are dumping flooding rain and spawning tornadoes across the Northeast late Wednesday.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy quickly declared an emergency with 3 to 5 inches of rain falling per hour in some locations across the tristate area.

"We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans," Murphy tweeted. "Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe."

PHOTO: An emergency vehicle navigates a flooded Westtown Road at Chateau Drive in Westtown Township, Pa. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Heavy rain from the remnants of Ida moved into Chester County. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

In Passaic, northeast of New York City, the mayor also declared a state of emergency.

"We have too many areas where the flooding has gotten so bad that cars are stuck and we have bodies underwater," Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said in a video posted to Facebook. "We are now retrieving bodies."

PHOTO: Sep 1, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; A spectator walks through the flooded pavilion in front of Louis Armstrong Stadium on day three of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports)

He was not specific about how many people may have been killed or injured in the floods.

In New York City, a flash flood emergency was declared for the first time as subway stations were turned into waterfalls and Midtown streets became rivers. New York City also declared a state of emergency.

Every subway line in the city was suspended, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, due to so many flooded stations. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told ABC station WABC that people were being evacuated from subway cars stuck underground.

At Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey a baggage area was flooded and flights were grounded.

"We're experiencing severe flooding due to tonight’s storm," the airport's account tweeted. "All flight activity is currently suspended & travelers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight & service resumption information. Passengers are being diverted from ground-level flooded areas."

PHOTO: A house is seen surrounded by flood waters as heavy rains from storm Ida cause flooding in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 1, 2021. (Quinn Glabicki/Reuters)

PHOTO: A man kayaks through a flooded neighborhood as heavy rains from storm Ida cause flooding in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 1, 2021. (Quinn Glabicki/Reuters)

The U.S. Open, taking place in Queens, New York, had to pause one tennis match as the court was flooded -- despite there being a roof over the court -- due to rain coming in the side of the stadium.

Several homes were damaged in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, across from Philadelphia, after warnings went out about possible tornadoes.

"Gloucester County has experienced devastating storm damage," the county said in a statement. "It is likely that multiple tornadoes have touched down within our communities. Our Emergency Operations Center is fully activated with multiple local, county, state, and regional partners assessing damages and deploying resources."

PHOTO: Rain falls outside Arthur Ashe Stadium during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New York. (Frank Franklin Ii/AP)

There was also a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" located near Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, at about 6:30 p.m. and another "confirmed large and destructive tornado" over Beverly, near Trenton, at 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Late Saturday, there were 113,000 customers without power in Pennsylvania, 76,000 in New Jersey and 32,000 in New York, according to poweroutage.us.

ABC News' Will Gretsky and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.

Ida's remnants deluge New York, New Jersey with flooding rain, tornadoes originally appeared on abcnews.go.com