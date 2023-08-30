Idalia unleashes fury, catastrophic storm surge

Hurricane Idalia made landfall as one of the more powerful storms in Florida's history. For a second time, Sen. Mitch McConnell froze and struggled to speak during a news conference. And many are still missing as the search for victims of the Maui wildfires nears an end.

Laura Davis

Historic storm pounds Florida, Georgia

Leaving behind shredded buildings and hundreds of miles of flooding, Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning along Florida's Big Bend as one of the more powerful storms in state history. Radar imagery indicated the eye of Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach around 7:45 a.m. as a Category 3 storm, driving sustained winds of 125 mph. 🌀 Follow our live storm coverage.

Catastrophic storm surge, power outages: In the small town of Perry, near where the storm came ashore, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said some of the hardest-hit areas are laden with debris and severely damaged property. More than 450,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida and Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.

Warnings issued for Georgia, Carolinas: On Wednesday afternoon, Idalia's center was about 100 miles northwest of Savannah, Georgia, with sustained winds of 75 mph − weakening but still barely a hurricane. The storm is forecast to move over the Carolina coastline Wednesday night and into Thursday.

🤝 How to help: Donate, volunteer to assist those affected by Hurricane Idalia.

Chris Bodue paddles through his flooded neighborhood from Hurricane Idalia in Tarpon Springs, Florida on August 30, 2023.

Mitch McConnell freezes, struggles to speak again

Once again raising concerns about the 81-year-old's health, Sen. Mitch McConnell froze before in the middle of a news conference Wednesday and was escorted away from the microphones. At an event in Kentucky, the Republican Senate minority leader was asked about running for reelection in 2026 and seemed to start to answer before freezing and going silent. It's the second time in less than two months the senator has frozen up in this way. An anonymous McConnell aide said the senator will be consulting a physician prior to his next event. 👉 Here's everything we know.

Fellow senators help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., away from the podium after the 81-year-old froze at the microphones for a news conference on July 26, 2023.

Officials near end of search for Maui wildfire victims

More than three weeks after deadly wildfires ripped through Lahaina, Hawaii, officials in Maui say they're nearing the end of the search and recovery phase. The count of confirmed dead has stood at 115 for several days – making it the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century. Nobody knows how many people are still missing. Maui County officials said they have covered 100% of the devastated area in Lahaina, and the next step will be to remove hazardous materials from the burn areas so residents can safely return. 👉 The latest on recovery efforts.

The 150-year-old banyan tree in Lahaina is still standing, but will it survive?

The aftermath of the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Aug. 16, 2023.

Giuliani loses defamation lawsuit from 2 election workers

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer for the 2020 election, is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers by repeatedly accusing them of mishandling ballots, a U.S. district judge ruled Wednesday. A month ago, Giuliani conceded he didn’t want to dispute that he made false statements about election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. Since then, Giuliani has said he conceded to get try and get his case dismissed, but the judge ruled that Giuliani’s stipulations “hold more holes than Swiss cheese.” 👉 Here's what we know.

Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Aug. 23.

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY.

