Is Idalia closing theme parks in Florida? What to know about Busch Gardens and Disney

Were you planning to ride a roller-coaster this week? Idalia might wreck your adventure.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that the storm will hit somewhere along Florida’s Big Bend area early Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane. Idalia will bring 115 mph sustained winds and up to 11 feet of storm surge. The heavily populated Tampa Bay area could see four to seven feet.

Here’s what to know about popular theme parks in the state — and if they’re open or closed.

Busch Gardens

The Tampa-area park will close 3 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday, the amusement park announced Monday evening on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Precautions are in place following the park’s comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time,” the statement said.

In the post, the theme park, known for its roller-coasters, encouraged visitors to check its website and follow its social media accounts for updates on the reopening.

Walt Disney World

The parks are open — for now.

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions,” according to a Monday afternoon statement on the Disney website. “We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.

Universal Orlando Resort

The parks are open — for now.

“As of now, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal,” a statement on X from Monday evening said. “We are closely monitoring the weather.”

Guests are encouraged to follow the park on X or check its website for updates.

Legoland Florida

Legoland Florida, which is located between Tampa and Orlando, hasn’t yet announced if it will close.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld hasn’t yet announced if it will close.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available