Idaho WR Collin Sather dies from kidney cancer

Collin Sather was a redshirt freshman at Idaho. (Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

Idaho announced Tuesday that wide receiver Collin Sather died earlier in the day. He was 19 years old.

Sather, a redshirt freshman, was diagnosed with kidney cancer in January. The cancer had spread to his lungs and neck as it progressed.

"Collin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate," Idaho head coach Paul Petrino said in a statement "It is a testament to him to see how many of our players cared so deeply about him and how many lives he touched in the Vandal Family in such a short time. We challenge our players to be tough and always choose character. Nobody did a better job of that than Collin. My time with him made me a better person and I know his teammates feel the same way."

Collin Sather, 19, passed away early Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer. Please join us in honoring Collin and supporting his family, teammates and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Collin.https://t.co/NJJm58AzFP pic.twitter.com/icOQaepoaK — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) February 26, 2019

Idaho said Sather started having stomach pains on Jan. 17 and was taken to the hospital on Jan. 21. He was then diagnosed with advanced renal cancer.

Sather, a native of Spokane, Washington, turned 19 on Sunday. A GoFundMe started after his diagnosis had raised over $18,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"On behalf of the Vandal Family, our deepest condolences go out to Collin's family and loved ones," Idaho interim athletic director Pete Isakson said. "Collin made a profound impact on the lives of those he touched throughout our department and across the campus community. The loss of a 19-year-old is difficult to comprehend and we are here for anybody who needs help during this challenging time."

