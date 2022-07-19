Idaho woman found in Oregon. Officials don’t give condition, but husband says she died

The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that an Idaho woman who was missing for more than a week has been found, along with her vehicle — but did not provide further information.

While police would not say what condition Kathy Jo Jones was in, her husband, Dean Jones, told the Idaho Statesman that she died. Dean Jones said he got a call from police at 1 a.m. telling him of the discovery of her body.

Kathy Jo left their house on Friday, July 8, when Dean Jones said she told him she was going “to the mountains to see Jesus.” He said he expected her back the next day. When that didn’t happen, he called police.

Dean told the Statesman that his wife was found by a farmer and his dog in Malheur County, Oregon.

The Sheriff’s Office had said in its original news release on the missing woman that she had “physical and mental disabilities requiring medications.”

Dean Jones said he believes her mental health, extreme temperatures and an inability to care for herself in the outdoors all might have played a role in her death.

“She was a beautiful lady,” he told the Statesman. “That’s that’s all I can really say. She was mine.”

The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office said “no further information is available at this time as it is still an ongoing investigation.”