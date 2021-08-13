The Idaho Way: Schools should start the school year with mandatory masks for all

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

School board members once again are placed in the unenviable position of having to make difficult decisions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest is the question of whether to require everyone to wear masks when Idaho schools return in the next couple of weeks.

The Boise School District already announced its decision last week, requiring students and staff to wear masks while indoors when they head back to their buildings next week.

Our editorial board acknowledged the principles of individual choice and the desire of parents to make health decisions for themselves and their families, whether it’s wearing a mask or getting a vaccine.

However, when it comes to COVID-19 and the emergence of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, these become more than personal decisions. Because the coronavirus can spread so easily and quickly — and especially because it can happen without symptoms being present — the decision to not wear a mask affects the health of those around you.

It’s not just your child and your choice. Without a mask, your child can more easily spread the virus to the student sitting at the next desk, and that student can get sick or bring the coronavirus home to his grandmother or 7-year-old little sister, who can’t yet get vaccinated.

That’s why our editorial board urges school boards in high-spread areas to require masks for everyone when returning to school. You can read the full editorial here.

Here’s what you told me about masks

The Idaho Way survey: How should school districts in the Treasure Valley handle the question of wearing masks in school? Here are the results.

Last week, I asked you how school districts should handle the question of wearing masks in schools. In all, 128 people responded. Here are the survey results:

65% Masks required for everyone

13% No masks allowed

11% Masks optional. If you want to wear one, wear one. If not, don’t.

7% Masks required if you’re unvaccinated.

Several people wrote in their own answers: Follow current CDC guidelines and change along with them; if you’re in grades 6 and below, masks required. Grades 7 and above, required if you’re unvaccinated; up to parents; masks AND vaccinations for ALL old enough to get it. Those not old enough should attend remotely.

One person wrote in, “I think the only way to satisfy people is to have some elementary schools as mask optional and the rest as mask required. Then they can put their kids at risk without endangering others. Middle and High School can all be required masks. These kids are old enough to stay ‘home alone’ if their parents don’t want them wearing masks and the parents still need to work.”

Thank you to everyone who answered the survey. I appreciate the feedback.

This week’s survey: Western Idaho Fair time!

The Western Idaho Fair is scheduled to begin Aug. 20, 2021, after having taken a hiatus last year because of COVID-19.

The Western Idaho Fair is scheduled to open Aug. 20. What COVID-19 safety precautions, if any, should they take? You can answer this week’s survey by clicking here.

Polly Bemis Day in Idaho

A bronze statue by Idaho artist Irene Deely depicts Idaho’s most famous Chinese pioneer and historical figure, Polly Bemis. The statue was unveiled during a ceremony for Polly Bemis Day at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise on Aug. 10, 2021. Bemis was sold as a slave from China and later lived a fascinating life along the Salmon River.

I had never heard of Polly Bemis, but she’s one of Idaho’s true pioneers. She was also of Chinese descent. My takeaway this week in learning about Polly Bemis is that the Chinese experience is deeply woven into the fabric of Idaho history. As one person told me, “this isn’t Chinese American history; this is just Idaho history.” Please read more about Polly Bemis in my coverage from this week’s ceremony marking Polly Bemis Day in Idaho.

New Central District Health board member debated

Dr. Stan Moss, a retired orthopedic surgeon, interviews with the Ada County Commission to fill a position on Central District Health board Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

While much of the attention this week about who will replace Dr. Ted Epperly on the Central District Health board has focused on Dr. Sky Blue and Dr. Ryan Cole, don’t sleep on the third candidate, Dr. Stan Moss, who said all the right things and hit the right notes in his interview with Ada County commissioners.

Idaho business group weighs in on vaccine legislation

The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry released a statement and a poll with a clear message on calls to bring the Legislature back into session to pass laws that would prohibit businesses from passing vaccine mandates: Don’t tell us what to do. You can read my column on the statement and see the full poll results here.

Sen. Crapo votes in favor of infrastructure bill

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, in a guest opinion this week, explains why he supported the infrastructure bill passed by the Senate and what’s in it for Idaho. You can read his guest opinion here.

Idaho Housing Trust Fund

Ali Rabe

Idaho Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, argues in a guest opinion this week that it’s time to address Idaho’s housing crisis by investing in the Idaho Housing Trust Fund, which exists but it’s just never been funded.

What you’re saying

This week, we’ve received letters on artificial turf, Greater Idaho, health board candidates, getting the vaccine and more.

