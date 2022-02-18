The Idaho Way: Proposed grocery tax credit doesn’t go nearly far enough for Idahoans

Scott McIntosh
·4 min read

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

When was the last time you spent $38.46 on your weekly grocery shopping?

That’s what you’d need to keep your weekly food bill to if you want to max out on a proposed increase to Idaho’s food sales tax credit for an individual.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

A family of four would need to keep its grocery bill to $154 per week. I don’t know many families of four who can get out of the grocery store for less than $154 — especially if you have two teenagers.

Idaho taxes food purchases with a 6% sales tax, the same rate as any other purchase in the state. Idaho is one of 13 states that impose a sales tax on groceries.

To offset that tax, though, Idaho provides a tax credit of $100 per person, or $120 for seniors. A bill that passed the Idaho House last week and now heads to the Senate would increase that credit from $100 to $120 for each individual and from $120 to $140 for seniors.

Granted, it would be an improvement.

Unfortunately, it’s not enough of an improvement.

A more realistic tax credit is $160 per person.

Please read here my column breaking down the math on the grocery tax credit. I’m starting to think that if the Legislature is going to nickel-and-dime Idahoans, legislators should repeal the grocery tax altogether.

Uncivil debate costing good public servants

Former Nampa City Council member Jean Mutchie, left, announced she wouldn’t run for reelection because of the level of uncivil debate in the community, and former Nampa schools superintendent Paula Kellerer resigned from her position, citing division, and urged new board members to take time for professional development.

Good people are being chased from public service. West Ada School District Trustee Amy Johnson resigned, saying she was “exhausted” and wanted to protect her family and employer from “further harassment.”

Before her, we lost Paula Kellerer, who was the superintendent of the Nampa School District before resigning earlier this month. Michael Kipp, Nampa school board member, resigned, and former Nampa City Council member Jean Mutchie said she wasn’t running for reelection because of harassment and threats.

It’s unfortunate that good people like Mutchie, Kipp and now Kellerer have made the choice that serving their community is not worth the risk and fatigue they suffer from uncivil discourse.

Bundy announcement will help McGeachin, but how much?

Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise in April. Bundy announced Thursday that he’s running for governor as an independent, not as a Republican.

Now that Ammon Bundy has declared he’s running for governor as an independent and not as a Republican, Idaho is closer than ever to a one-on-one showdown in a closed Republican primary between incumbent Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

Bundy, McGeachin and a host of other Republican candidates have lined up to the far right of Little. The prevailing wisdom has been that the slate of right-wing candidates would split the votes of those constituents, paving the way for an easy primary victory for the governor.

A further narrowing of the Republican field would benefit McGeachin, but would it be enough to help her oust Little?

Bill would enable militias in Idaho

In this April 12, 2014, photo, the Bundy family and their supporters fly the American flag.

Lawmakers should reject a bill that’s in front of the House Transportation and Defense Committee. House Bill 475 would repeal a section of Idaho Code that bans private militias and armed parades. This bill won’t do anyone any good, writes opinion writer Bryan Clark.

The Idaho Way Talkback

Join the Idaho Statesman Opinion Team at noon Fridays for The Idaho Way Talkbacks and discuss the events and news of the week.

Idaho Way subscribers: Let’s get together for a virtual chat today. This is something I’ve been thinking about for a while, and we’re finally going to give this a shot. I’m looking for more and better ways to have more direct communication with our readers.

Today, we’re going to test out this idea: a live virtual Zoom chat. I’ll be joined by opinion writer Bryan Clark, and the two of us will talk about some of the columns and editorials we’ve written this week and stories that have popped up during the week. We’ll invite you to weigh in, ask questions, give your opinions and talk about what stories you think we should pursue.

We have it scheduled for noon today, via Zoom. Here is the link to join.

Hope to see you (virtually) at noon today.

I’m listening

Send me your story ideas, news tips, questions, comments, or anything else on your mind. You can reach me via email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

Find me on social media:

Twitter (my DMs are open)

LinkedIn

Keep track of the Legislature

Capitol Letters newsletter is a daily look at Idaho Legislature’s 2022 session, from highlights and reported stories from the past day’s events to tomorrow’s important votes & hearings.

Sign up for the “Capitol Letters” daily email newsletter, a daily dose of 2022 Idaho legislative news. Have it delivered to your inbox each morning.

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on Republican Party control in Idaho, the benefits of all-day kindergarten and how we know election fraud didn’t take place (”The Democrats are very competent, but they’re not Ocean’s Eleven”).

You can read those letters and more by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

Like this newsletter?

