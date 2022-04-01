The Idaho Way: Problems with transparency in the Boise Office of Police Accountability

By Scott McIntosh, opinion editor

Idaho Way subscribers: I’m back! I was off for a week, paddling on the Green and Colorado rivers in southern Utah. Thanks to Bryan Clark for holding down the fort. If you all want to ask me about my canoe trip, I’ll be more than happy to share my experience, but I’m sure there are more interesting topics. Such as adjournment of the Idaho Legislature, reports by the Boise Office of Police Accountability, fixing the labor shortage, affordable housing and more.

Police Accountability office

The city of Boise’s newly revamped Office of Police Accountability is not living up to its name. Without announcement or public notification, the office has been quietly posting incident reports over the past three months, including a report into the shooting of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma. Further, the reports themselves leave much to be desired.

After the Idaho Statesman reported on the issue, the city of Boise announced Thursday that it would start issuing press releases notifying the public when reports are filed. That’s good news.

But the reports themselves still leave much to be desired, as our editorial board pointed out.

Adjournment

Both chambers of the Idaho Legislature adjourned on Thursday. They adjourned sine die — not merely went into recess, like the House did last year. They adjourned after the Senate failed to overturn Gov. Brad Little’s veto of the so-called Coronavirus Pause Act, which would have banned businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.

Labor shortage

The number one issue for farmers today is the labor shortage, write U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Bryan Searle, president of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation. Wherever you go, there are help wanted signs. Common sense immigration solutions would go a long way to helping farmers find the workers they need to keep food on America’s tables. Those solutions must encompass stabilization of our existing workforce, and be coupled with substantial reforms to streamline and increase access to the agricultural guest workers program. Read their full guest opinion here.

Putting children first

Can the way we design our tax system reduce child abuse and neglect? That’s the question being asked this week by Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund.

The future of our state depends on the well-being of Idaho children. While there are many ways we invest in our children, all children do not have equal advantages. One in five Idaho children lives in poverty. This past legislative session, Idaho lawmakers approved $600 million in tax cuts. But Idaho’s wealthiest saw the largest benefits as a result, not kids in struggling families. During the next legislative session, Idaho’s lawmakers should consider strong family-centered tax and economic policies to support the state’s children.

Read his full guest opinion here.

Elections are coming!

Sorry for the exclamation point. We are interviewing statewide and state legislative candidates in advance of the May 17 primary. What questions should we ask them? What races are you most interested in? Please let us me know, either by attending our livechat at 9 this morning or sending me an email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

What you’re saying

