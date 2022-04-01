The Idaho Way: Problems with transparency in the Boise Office of Police Accountability

Scott McIntosh
·3 min read

By Scott McIntosh, opinion editor

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

Join the Idaho Statesman Opinion Team at 9 a.m. Fridays for The Idaho Way Talkback and discuss the events and news of the week.
Join the Idaho Statesman Opinion Team at 9 a.m. Fridays for The Idaho Way Talkback and discuss the events and news of the week.

Idaho Way subscribers: I’m back! I was off for a week, paddling on the Green and Colorado rivers in southern Utah. Thanks to Bryan Clark for holding down the fort. If you all want to ask me about my canoe trip, I’ll be more than happy to share my experience, but I’m sure there are more interesting topics. Such as adjournment of the Idaho Legislature, reports by the Boise Office of Police Accountability, fixing the labor shortage, affordable housing and more.

Let’s get together via Zoom at 9 a.m. today for this week’s installment of The Idaho Way: Talkback session. Here is the link to join.

Police Accountability office

The city of Boise’s newly revamped Office of Police Accountability is not living up to its name. Without announcement or public notification, the office has been quietly posting incident reports over the past three months, including a report into the shooting of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma. Further, the reports themselves leave much to be desired.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman&#x002019;s opinion editor.
Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

After the Idaho Statesman reported on the issue, the city of Boise announced Thursday that it would start issuing press releases notifying the public when reports are filed. That’s good news.

But the reports themselves still leave much to be desired, as our editorial board pointed out.

Adjournment

Both chambers of the Idaho Legislature adjourned on Thursday. They adjourned sine die — not merely went into recess, like the House did last year. They adjourned after the Senate failed to overturn Gov. Brad Little’s veto of the so-called Coronavirus Pause Act, which would have banned businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.

Labor shortage

The number one issue for farmers today is the labor shortage, write U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Bryan Searle, president of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation. Wherever you go, there are help wanted signs. Common sense immigration solutions would go a long way to helping farmers find the workers they need to keep food on America’s tables. Those solutions must encompass stabilization of our existing workforce, and be coupled with substantial reforms to streamline and increase access to the agricultural guest workers program. Read their full guest opinion here.

Putting children first

Can the way we design our tax system reduce child abuse and neglect? That’s the question being asked this week by Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund.

The future of our state depends on the well-being of Idaho children. While there are many ways we invest in our children, all children do not have equal advantages. One in five Idaho children lives in poverty. This past legislative session, Idaho lawmakers approved $600 million in tax cuts. But Idaho’s wealthiest saw the largest benefits as a result, not kids in struggling families. During the next legislative session, Idaho’s lawmakers should consider strong family-centered tax and economic policies to support the state’s children.

Read his full guest opinion here.

Elections are coming!

Sorry for the exclamation point. We are interviewing statewide and state legislative candidates in advance of the May 17 primary. What questions should we ask them? What races are you most interested in? Please let us me know, either by attending our livechat at 9 this morning or sending me an email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

I’m listening

Send me your story ideas, news tips, questions, comments, or anything else on your mind. You can reach me via email at smcintosh@idahostatesman.com.

Find me on social media:

Twitter (my DMs are open)

LinkedIn

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor
Letters To Editor

You can read more letters and guest opinions by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

Like this newsletter?

If you like this newsletter, forward to a friend or colleague, and they can sign up here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Vasilevskiy, Lightning storm past Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Iyla Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Soccer fan says 'it's God's plan' as Canadian men seal World Cup qualification on home soil

    Soccer fans could not contain their excitement on Sunday after watching Canada's men's team beat Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored the first three goals, which were followed by a Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute. The Canadian team missed out on World Cup qualification in a loss Thursday in Costa Rica, but fans at Sunday's game say it was a blessing in disguise. Nick Maffeo says he's happy they did not

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.