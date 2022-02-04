The Idaho Way: A modest proposal to skip committee hearings, shorten legislative session

Scott McIntosh

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

The Idaho legislative session could get wrapped up in three, four weeks — tops — if legislators would follow my advice. Hear me out. The Idaho House of Representatives should just skip committee hearings altogether.

Or maybe not skip them. Maybe just take a vote on each bill at the beginning of each meeting and advance the bill before they have to sit through all that boring, boring testimony from those people from the public and those, you know, experts.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

To wit: The House Business Committee would have saved two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday if it had simply taken a vote preemptively on a bill to ban cities from regulating rental fees and deposits.

Instead, Republican legislators had to suffer through exhausting testimony from people with whom they disagreed before imposing their will on local governments.

Three people testified in favor of the rental fee bill: a lobbyist for the Idaho Apartment Association, a property manager representing the National Association of Residential Property Managers and a landlord.

At least nine people spoke against the bill, including a social worker; a landlord who testified to the predatory practices of other landlords; a Boise State student; housing advocates; the city of Boise’s government affairs director; Lisa Sanchez, the Boise City Council member who brought Boise’s ordinance; and a representative from the Idaho Association of Cities who shared written testimony from the cities of Driggs, Ketchum and McCall.

Of course, the legislators went with the three people they agreed with.

Several people opposed to the bill offered well-reasoned arguments against it.

“Blah blah, blah blah blah blah blah blah, blah blah,” was what GOP legislators heard them say. “Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah, blah.”

I have little doubt that had the committee members taken a vote at the beginning of the hearing, it would have been the same as the vote they cast at the end of the meeting, saving two-and-a-half hours.

Please read my full column here on how House committee hearings seem to be a waste of time.

Speaking of rental fees

For Rent sign, by Ashley Brown via Flickr.

The debate over a bill regulating rental fees really has less to do with rental fees and more to do with how much authority the state allows cities to have to regulate business activities within their boundaries. More precisely, the question for Idaho legislators was, how much power should cities be allowed to have over businesses in responding to a problem and protecting residents from predatory business practices?

A simple blanket ban across all cities doesn’t recognize the differences between cities such as, say, Boise and Melba, Ketchum and New Plymouth, McCall and Inkom. What may be a problem in Boise, may not be a problem in Melba. But if this law passes, the city of Boise won’t be able to address it.

City governments do have a role in protecting its residents from predatory business practices.

Higher education funding

Boise State Pres. Marlene Tromp outlines the university’s budget proposal before the Joint Fincance/Appropriations Committee Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the Statehouse in Boise.

Be prepared for yet another fight over higher education funding in Idaho and the paranoid hunt for critical race theory. Idaho Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, grilled Boise State University President Marlene Tromp over whether the university had cut any programs that had anything to do with what he termed “social justice” and “diversity, equity and inclusion,” calling them “wasteful spending.”

We know that legislators like Nate are going to argue on the House floor that Boise State’s funding should be cut over diversity, equity and inclusion programs. We expect it of them. But we expect more reasonable legislators, such as Reps. Megan Blanksma, John Vander Woude, Matthew Bundy, Greg Chaney, Ron Furniss, Julie Yamamoto, Rick Youngblood and Laurie Lickley, to not fall for the scare tactics.

Read our editorial on why those legislators should ignore paranoid meddling by legislators like Nate.

West Ada’s ‘check engine’ light keeps going on

Parents in the West Ada School District line up around the administration building on Aug. 25, 2021 to opt their children out of complying with a face mask mandate in the schools.

Ignorance is not bliss in the West Ada School District. School board members in Idaho’s largest school district voted 3-2 to stop sending notifications to families whose children have been exposed at school to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Trustees who opposed the notifications said the district was stoking fears and adding to the stress families were feeling.

Stress or no, parents should be notified.

If your “check engine” light keeps going on, the solution isn’t to just disable your “check engine” light. The solution is to find out what’s wrong with your engine.

Digging for gold

Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, has reintroduced a bill that would allow the Idaho treasurer to invest idle state money — money that would otherwise be sitting in a bank deposit — in silver and gold. The same bill was introduced last year and passed the House easily before dying in the Senate. Seems like a strange, oddly specific bill to keep rising from the dead year after year.

Read Bryan Clark’s column here on one reason Nate might be pushing this bill.

Another mask ban

Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, might not have a lot of good ideas, but she does pursue bad ideas with zeal and diligence.

Undeterred by the Senate’s decision last year to kill a bill she introduced to ban all state and local government entities from imposing mask mandates to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, she reintroduced the same bill.

If that bill becomes law, it could worsen the current pandemic and leave the state unable to deal with the next one.

Keep track of the Legislature

Capitol Letters newsletter is a daily look at Idaho Legislature’s 2022 session, from highlights and reported stories from the past day’s events to tomorrow’s important votes & hearings.

What you’re saying

Letters To Editor

This week, we’ve received letters on the proposed Idaho income tax cut, the tyranny exposed by COVID-19 and Idaho’s so-called budget surplus.

