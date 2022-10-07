The Idaho Way: Last, untouched piece of downtown Boise history will get a face-lift

By Scott McIntosh, opinion editor

This early photo of the Smith Block building, 1015 W. Main St., Boise, is the basis upon which building owner Jade Stacey intends to restore the building to it original facade design, including a central staircase that was later removed.

If Dashiell Hammett had lived in Boise instead of San Francisco, you could imagine his hard-boiled detective Sam Spade prowling the buildings on Capitol Boulevard or peeping in transom windows on Main Street.

The transom windows at 1015 W. Main St., to be exact.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

The second floor of this unassuming, two-story, brick-and-sandstone building, which now houses The Art Source Gallery on the first floor, appears to be exactly the same as it was built in 1905 — complete with the tilt-out windows over doorways.

The “Smith Block” building is believed to be the last unrehabilitated building in downtown Boise, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.

“I had no idea there was a building like this left in downtown Boise,” the building’s new owner, Jade Stacey, said during a recent tour.

Best of all, Stacey said he plans to keep as much of the original details on the second floor as possible, keeping the individual rooms, trim, doors and, yes, the transom windows, intact.

Since it’s believed to be the last untouched downtown space, remodeling the building also brings a momentous close to a chapter in Boise’s history.

The first floor has been remodeled and changed over the years, but the second floor is like a time capsule frozen in time.

The reason it’s remained untouched suggests a more nefarious possible use for the building.

Read my full column here about the building’s past and plans for the future.

Idaho’s health care worker shortage at ‘crisis’

Boise State University nursing students interact with a “low-fidelity mannequin” in the skills lab at Boise State. Boise State started using such simulation labs about 13 years ago. Such labs now account for about 50% of clinical hours for nursing students at Boise State.

The Boise State University nursing program is producing about 80 registered nurses per semester, twice a year.

That’s up from 60 per semester just a couple of years ago, but it’s still not nearly enough to meet a growing demand for nurses in Idaho.

As of June, Idaho had 9,000 health care jobs it could not fill, according to a recent report by Idaho Business for Education. Atop that list was a shortage of registered nurses — some 1,600 openings.

Read my full column here on one possible solution.

Regrettable loss of legislative experience

From left, Idaho Republican Sens. Carl Crabtree, Jim Woodward and Jeff Agenbroad all lost their Republican primary races in May 2022. All three opposed House Bill 545, which would have established a loan fund to help build charter school buildings.

Three Republican legislators dared to cross swords with the forces of the far-right-wing mania sweeping Idaho, writes Bob Kustra.

They voted to hold House Bill 545 in committee rather than send it on to the Education Committee for consideration. The bill would have created a charter school revolving fund of $2.5 million to fund charter school facilities. They were concerned about the level of risk the state of Idaho would be assuming by appropriating general fund dollars to a revolving fund. And they were also concerned about the size of the appropriation when there are still unmet needs in our traditional public schools.

In a nutshell, these legislators were exercising their statutory responsibilities as JFAC members, safeguarding the state treasury by refusing to sign off on the revolving fund until they were confident of the accountability measures in the bill.

For that, though, they were targeted and defeated in the Republican primary in May.

Bedke’s turn?

Scott Bedke, Idaho Republican primary candidate for lieutenant governor, speaks at the Idaho Capitol during a unity rally on Wednesday, May, 18, 2022.

House Speaker Scott Bedke, of Oakley, once viewed as one of the bright young stars in the Republican Party, is now an aging political figure who has yet to have “his turn” for a higher office, writes Chuck Malloy. The 64-year-old Bedke hasn’t done badly for himself, serving 10 years in one of the two most powerful positions in the Idaho Legislature. He has an impressive 22-year career in the Legislature, serving at one time or another on the budget, the Revenue & Taxation, the Resources & Conservation and transportation committees. There’s no serious question about his intelligence and overall knowledge of state government.

Read Malloy’s full column here on Scott Bedke and whether governor might be in his sights.

Candidate endorsement interviews

What you’re saying

This week, we received letters to the editor on new Idaho education report card from the Heritage Foundation, what so-called “conservatives” believe in and support for Stan Ridgeway for Ada County Commission. You can read these and more letters by clicking here.

You can submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion by clicking here.

