The Idaho Way: Governor, lieutenant governor try to out-grandstand each other

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion Editor

It appears that the two Republican front-runners for the highest office in Idaho lack the most basic trait required of a leader: responsibility.

Scott McIntosh is the Idaho Statesman’s opinion editor.

While Idaho Gov. Brad Little went to the Mexican border Tuesday to grandstand about drugs coming into the country, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin out-grandstanded him by asking the Idaho National Guard about ordering troops to the border while Little is out of state.

“Attempting to deploy our National Guard for political grandstanding is an affront to the Idaho constitution and insults the men and women who have dedicated their life to serving our state and the country,” Little wrote on Twitter.

That’s true, though it is worth pointing out that Little sent Idaho State Police troopers to the border in his own spasm of grandstanding this year.

Not satisfied with attempting to deploy troops, McGeachin then issued an executive order expanding on Little’s prior foolish decision to forbid state officials from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Her order additionally would prohibit requiring proof of a negative coronavirus test for any reason.

Both of those orders may be popular with a certain segment of right-wing voters. And both raise the number of infections and thereby kill people in a state that’s losing its battle against COVID-19.

Please read our full editorial on how this is yet another embarrassment for our state.

Crazy can wait until January

People in the House gallery listen as the Representatives vote to extend the 2021 Legislative Session with a recess to September, just after reconvening from a week-long recess Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Statehouse in Boise.

If Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder are seriously considering reconvening the state Legislature over President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccine-or-test workplace rule, they are seriously playing with fire. Don’t do it, our editorial board warns.

Take the Boise Nice survey

A group of Boise citizens have embarked on a campaign to shine a spotlight on Boise Nice and remind Boiseans why this corner of southwestern Idaho has been such an attractive and pleasant place to live.

My good friend Julia Kertz Grant is on the board of the Boise Nice Project, and she alerted me to a survey being conducted on behalf of the Boise Nice Project to dig into what motivates people to live in Boise and what motivates them to be nice. The survey is part of a study that will take about a decade and is meant to help Boise Nice make decisions as individuals and as a community to keep Boise nice. You can take the survey by clicking here.

‘Onto the next’

Sara McDonald, a nurse at St. Luke’s in Boise, wrote a poem, “Onto the next,” in response to “the hardest shift I have ever had,” taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Sara McDonald is a nurse at St. Luke’s in Boise. She wrote a poem, “Onto the next,” as “a response to going home after the hardest shift I have ever had. ... I literally ran from room to room for 13 hours, just trying to keep people alive until morning.” It’s a powerful piece that I encourage you to read.

City elections

We’ve got our noses to the grindstone this month, interviewing mayoral and city council candidates across the Treasure Valley, including Boise City Council, Garden City mayor, Nampa mayor and Caldwell mayor. We’ll be rolling out endorsements in the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned.

New opinion writer

I am happy to introduce Bryan Clark to the Idaho Statesman team, specifically to the Idaho Statesman opinion team. Clark comes to us from the Idaho Falls Post Register, where he had been the opinion writer and city editor, and previously covered the Idaho Legislature, winning numerous awards along the way. I’ve admired his work for a long time, and I am excited to have him on board.

‘Cloud Cuckoo Land’

“Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr.

Four authors have won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction twice: Booth Tarkington (1919 and 1922), William Faulkner (1955 and 1963), John Updike (1982 and 1991) and Colson Whitehead (2017 and 2020), according to Harry Kloman, of the University of Pittsburgh, who puts together a blog, The Pulitzer Prize Thumbnails Project.

Boise’s own Anthony Doerr, who won the Pulitzer for fiction with his novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” has just come out with another novel, “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” and it’s already a finalist for the National Book Award. I’m about 100 pages into it, and it is fantastic. Could he be the fifth author to win two Pulitzers? I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised. If you haven’t gotten your copy yet, get one NOW at Rediscovered Books, of course.

Idaho Statesman reading list

Vaccines in Idaho history: In September 1957, the Idaho Statesman spoke to 12 Idahoans with one question: “Are you planning to take advantage of the Asian flu vaccine when it is made available?” Idaho Statesman reporter Kyle Land takes a look back in Idaho history to see how accepting Idahoans were of taking vaccines. So what changed?

Big City Coffee: The owner of Big City Coffee filed a lawsuit against Boise State University on Friday, saying she suffered at least $10 million in damages when she was forced to close a campus coffee shop. Read the story here. My take on it remains the same: This was a missed opportunity to have a meaningful dialogue about the issue.

Education indoctrination task force records: After a way-too-long fight to get them released, we now know — finally — what comments were submitted to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s education indoctrination task force. The documents included some comments in support of McGeachin and her task force’s efforts to “examine indoctrination in Idaho education and to protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism.” But far more of the comments opposed the task force. People who identified as teachers, students, parents and concerned citizens raised concerns about what the task force was doing, calling its allegations baseless and unfounded. Read the full story here.

