Idaho Vandals improve to 2-0 with blowout win. The victim? A Mountain West team

The University of Idaho no longer gets to play Boise State in football, but the Vandals delivered a message Saturday by shellacking a Mountain West opponent on the road.

Gevani McCoy threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Turon Ivy Jr. on the game’s first play and Idaho never looked back, rolling to a 33-6 win over Nevada (0-2). The Vandals (2-0), who made the FCS playoffs last season, had 483 yards of offense and forced three turnovers to stun the Wolf Pack.

McCoy, the winner of last season’s Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award — presented to the national freshman of the year in Division I FCS — finished 15-of-21 for 313 yards and two TDs. Anthony Woods rushed for 71 yards, Ricardo Chavez connected on four field goals and Hayden Hatten had five catches for 85 yards.

Idaho plays at Pac-12 foe California next Saturday before opening Big Sky Conference play at home against Sacramento State on Sept. 23. The win over Nevada was the Vandals’ first over an FBS opponent since they moved back down to FCS in 2018.