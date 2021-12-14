Idaho ties in the NFL: Three former Boise State stars test positive for COVID-19

Three former Boise State football standouts could miss NFL games for their respective teams after testing positive for COVID-19.

Minnesota running back Alexander Mattison, Dallas wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and L.A. Rams cornerback Dont’e Deayon tested positive for the virus, according to team news releases. All three were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with Mattison and Wilson receiving results Monday and Deayon on Sunday.

Vaccinated players who test positive must be symptom-free for 48 hours and receive two negative tests in 24 hours to be eligible to return to action. Unvaccinated players must sit out 10 days.

Deayon was expected to be out for the Rams’ Monday night game vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this season that all but one of his players are vaccinated, but Deayon’s vaccination status is unknown, according to ESPN.

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss the Vikings' Week 15 game against Chicago.

Mattison is unvaccinated, according to the Star Tribune, which means he will miss the Vikings’ upcoming Monday night game at Chicago. Mattison, a graduate of San Bernardino High School, appeared in a San Bernardino County video in April encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

“As football players, we protect one another on the field. Off the field, as neighbors, we need to protect our community,” Mattison said in the video. “Don’t stay on the sidelines. Get the vaccine to help you and our community stay healthy and win the battle against COVID.”

Wilson’s vaccination status is also unknown. The Cowboys next play Sunday, Dec. 19, at the N.Y. Giants. The Dallas Morning News reports that Wilson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

BOISE STATE

TE, John Bates, No. 87 Washington Football Team: Started at tight end and caught one pass for 19 yards and had a 10-yard catch negated by a pass interference penalty. Bates played 48 snaps on offense (71%) and 15 on special teams (50%) in Washington’s 27-20 loss to Dallas.

G, Ezra Cleveland, No. 72 Minnesota Vikings: Started at left guard and played all 70 snaps on offense and eight on special teams (24%) in the Vikings’ 36-28 win over Pittsburgh.

WR, John Hightower, No. 82 Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles had a Week 14 bye.

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys: Started at defensive end and finished with two total tackles, including one sack, two tackles for loss and two QB hurries. Lawrence was also whistled for a taunting penalty in the fourth quarter while playing 47 snaps on defense (69%) in the Cowboys’ 27-20 win over Washington.

OT, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Washington Football Team: Started at left tackle and was flagged for a false start in the first quarter while playing 62 snaps on offense (91%) and one on special teams in Washington’s 27-20 loss to Dallas.

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings: Came off the bench and totaled 27 yards on six carries while playing 13 snaps on offense (19%) and five on special teams (15%) in the Vikings’ 36-28 win over Pittsburgh.

RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 28 Tennessee Titans: Came off the bench and contributed eight carries for 16 yards while playing 27 snaps on offense (38%) in the Titans’ 20-0 shutout of Jacksonville.

DT, David Moa, No. 96 New York Giants: Moa is a member of the Giants’ practice squad and was not called up for their 37-21 loss to the L.A. Chargers.

G, John Molchon, No. 75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Molchon is a member of the Bucs’ practice squad and was not called up for their 33-27 overtime win against Buffalo.

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers: Paradis is out for the season after tearing an ACL.

QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos: Rypien was not on the active roster for the Broncos’ 38-10 win over Detroit.

S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys: Was elevated from the practice squad for the Cowboys’ 27-20 win over Washington, contributing one tackle while playing one snap on defense and 25 on special teams (83%).

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys: Started at outside linebacker and totaled three tackles and a pass defended while playing 28 snaps on defense (41%) and one on special teams in the Cowboys’ 27-20 win over Washington.

DE, Curtis Weaver, No. 59 Cleveland Browns: Weaver is a member of the Browns’ practice squad and was not called up for their 24-22 win over Baltimore.

CB, Avery Williams, No. 35 Atlanta Falcons: Came off the bench and returned one kickoff for 38 yards and made a fair catch on a punt return. Williams also was credited with one assisted tackle while playing 16 snaps on special teams (70%) in the Falcons’ 29-21 win over Carolina.

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys: Came off the bench and caught two passes for 18 yards and returned one punt for 0 yards. Wilson, who is coming off an ankle injury, was limited to nine snaps on offense (11%) and two on special teams (7%) in the Cowboys’ 27-20 win over Washington.

IDAHO

WR, Jeff Cotton, No. 88 Jacksonville Jaguars: Cotton is a member of the Jags’ practice squad and was not called up for their 20-0 loss to Tennessee.

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins had a Week 14 bye.

LB, Christian Elliss, No. 53 Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles had a Week 14 bye.

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints: Elliss was not on the active roster (hamstring) for the Saints’ 30-9 win over the N.Y. Jets.

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 10 Seattle Seahawks: Started at outside linebacker and made three total tackles while playing 38 snaps on defense (47%) in the Seahawks’ 33-13 win over Houston.

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants: Came off the bench and scored on a 3-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and added a two-point conversion run in the fourth quarter as the Giants fell 37-21 to the L.A. Chargers. Penny also had one carry for 8 yards while playing five snaps on offense (7%) and 20 on special teams (69%).

New York Giants fullback Eli Penny, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with tight end Chris Myarick during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOLS

DE, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), No. 94 Cleveland Browns: Gustin is a member of the Browns’ practice squad and was not called up for their 24-22 win over Baltimore.

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints: Started at quarterback and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on runs of 2 and 44 yards in the Saints’ 30-9 win over the N.Y. Jets. Hill completed 15-of-21 pass attempts for 175 yards and a QB rating of 96.3. He also racked up 73 yards on 11 carries while playing all 70 snaps on offense.

OL, Tristen Hoge (Highland High), free agent: Hoge was released from the Browns’ practice squad last week.

DT, Tommy Togiai (Highland High), No. 93 Cleveland Browns: Togiai was not on the active roster for the Browns’ 24-22 win over Baltimore.

Note: There are currently no players from Idaho State listed on an NFL roster.