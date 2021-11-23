Idaho ties in the NFL: Highland High grad inks contract extension worth up to $95M

Highland High School graduate Taysom Hill recently signed a contract extension with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports, including from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The four-year deal could be worth up to $95 million, depending on what position the Pocatello native plays.

Hill currently serves as the backup quarterback while playing Swiss Army-knife roles at running back, receiver, tight end and on special teams. The deal is worth $40 million over the next four years in his current role, or up to $95 million if he becomes the Saints’ starting QB.

The 31-year-old out of BYU was scheduled to become a free agent after this season. His new deal includes $22.5 million in guarantees.

Hill is one of three Highland High grads currently playing in the NFL. He is joined by Tristen Hoge and Tommy Togiai, who are both with the Cleveland Browns.

BOISE STATE

TE, John Bates, No. 87 Washington Football Team: Started at tight end for the second time in his career and caught three passes for 23 yards while playing a career-high 66 snaps on offense (99%) and five on special teams (19%). Bates’ longest reception was a 10-yarder as Washington beat Carolina 27-21.

G, Ezra Cleveland, No. 72 Minnesota Vikings: Started at left guard and played all 70 snaps on offense and five on special teams (18%) in the Vikings’ 34-31 victory over Green Bay.

CB, Dont’e Deayon, No. 21 Los Angeles Rams: The Rams had a Week 11 bye.

OL, Marcus Henry, No. 53 Arizona Cardinals: Came off the bench and played two snaps on special teams (7%) but did not record any stats in the Cardinals’ 23-13 win over Seattle.

WR, John Hightower, No. 82 Philadelphia Eagles: Hightower is a member of the Eagles’ practice squad and was not called up for their 40-29 win over New Orleans.

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys: Lawrence (injured reserve; foot) will start his 21-day practice window “shortly, in the near future,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

OT, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Washington Football Team: Started at left tackle and played all 67 snaps on offense and five on special teams (19%) in Washington’s 27-21 win over Carolina.

Story continues

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings: Came off the bench and totaled 5 yards on three carries. Mattison played 12 snaps on offense (17%) and six on special teams (21%).

RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 28 Tennessee Titans: McNichols was on the inactive list (concussion) for the Titans’ 22-13 loss to Houston.

DT, David Moa, No. 96 New York Giants: Moa is a member of the Giants’ practice squad and was not called up for their 30-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

G, John Molchon, No. 75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Molchon is a member of the Bucs’ practice squad and was not called up for their win over the Giants on Monday night.

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers: Paradis suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9.

QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos: The Broncos had a Week 11 bye.

S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys: Thompson, a member of the Cowboys’ practice squad, remains on the injured list.

ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 51 Arizona Cardinals: Vallejo was placed on injured reserve after hurting his knee. He is expected to be out a minimum of three games.

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys: Started at outside linebacker and made two tackles in 49 snaps on defense (72%) and six on special teams (22%) as the Cowboys fell 19-9 to Kansas City.

DE, Curtis Weaver, No. 59 Cleveland Browns: Weaver is a member of the Browns’ practice squad and was not called up for their 13-10 win over Detroit.

CB, Avery Williams, No. 35 Atlanta Falcons: Came off the bench and returned one punt for 11 yards and called for two fair catches. He also returned five kickoffs for 102 yards while playing 17 snaps on special teams (71%) in the Falcons’ 25-0 loss to New England.

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys: Came off the bench and caught four passes for 36 yards, with a long of 18 yards, and returned two punts for 7 yards. Wilson played 42 snaps on offense (63%) and three on special teams (11%).

Atlanta Falcons returner Avery Williams runs against the New England Patriots on Nov. 18 in Atlanta. Williams was drafted out of Boise State.

IDAHO

WR, Jeff Cotton, No. 88 Jacksonville Jaguars: Cotton is a member of the Jags’ practice squad and was not called up for their 30-10 loss to San Francisco. With starting receiver and returner Jamal Agnew going on injured reserve Monday with a season-ending hip injury, Cotton could be elevated from the practice squad to add depth to the active roster.

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins: Started at right tackle and played all 72 snaps on offense and five on special teams (18%) in the Dolphins’ 24-17 win over the N.Y. Jets.

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints: Came off the bench and made one tackle on special teams. Elliss played six snaps on defense (8%) and 34 on special teams (89%) in the Saints’ 40-29 loss to Philadelphia.

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 10 Seattle Seahawks: Started at outside linebacker and made four total tackles while playing 44 snaps on defense (55%) and one on special teams (4%) in the Seahawks’ 23-13 loss to Arizona.

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants: Came off the bench and played three snaps on offense (5%) and 17 on special teams (68%) but did not record any stats.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin walks off of the field after a game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Cleveland. Gustin attended Emmett High School until his family moved to Utah.

HIGH SCHOOLS

DE, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), No. 94 Cleveland Browns: Gustin was elevated from the practice squad for his first regular-season appearance of the 2021 season. He totaled one tackle while playing 12 snaps on defense (25%) and 10 on special teams (45%) in the Browns’ win.

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints: Hill was on the active roster but did not play in the loss to Philadelphia. He missed two practices last week with a foot injury and was questionable going into Sunday’s game.

OL, Tristen Hoge (Highland High), Cleveland Browns: Hoge is a member of the Browns’ practice squad and was not called up for their game.

DT, Tommy Togiai (Highland High), No. 93 Cleveland Browns: Came off the bench and played two snaps on defense (4%) in the Browns’ win. Togiai was whistled for a 5-yard neutral zone infraction in the second quarter.

Note: There are currently no players from Idaho State listed on an NFL roster.