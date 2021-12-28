Idaho ties in the NFL: Boise State alumni take over Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football on NBC was an unofficial Boise State football reunion.

Six former Boise State players took the field and another called plays on the sideline as the Dallas Cowboys steamrolled Washington 56-14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys boast the most Boise State alumni of any NFL team this season, featuring defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, safety Darian Thompson, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, receiver Cedrick Wilson, and offensive coordinator and former quarterback Kellen Moore. Washington started former Broncos John Bates at tight end and Charles Leno Jr. at left tackle.

Bates scored his first NFL touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and he also caught his longest pass of the season — a 32-yarder — by breaking the tackle of former teammate Vander Esch.

Despite the lopsided contest, Leno, Vander Esch, Lawrence, Bates and Moore posed for a picture after the game. Bates later shared the photo on Twitter.

“Honored to get to play with and against Bronco legends at the next level,” Bates wrote.

BOISE STATE

TE, John Bates, No. 87 Washington Football Team: Started at tight end and scored his first NFL touchdown on a 13-yard reception in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 56-14 loss to Dallas. Bates caught two passes for a career-high 45 yards while playing 45 snaps on offense (75%) and two on special teams (6%).

G, Ezra Cleveland, No. 72 Minnesota Vikings: Started at left guard and played all 63 snaps on offense and five on special teams (16%) in the Vikings’ 30-23 loss to the L.A. Rams.

CB, Dont’e Deayon, No. 21 Los Angeles Rams: Came off the bench and made one tackle while playing 30 snaps on defense (48%) in the Rams’ 30-23 win over Minnesota.

OL, Marcus Henry, No. 53 Arizona Cardinals: Henry was on the active roster but did not play in the Cardinals’ 22-16 loss to Indianapolis.

WR, John Hightower, No. 82 Philadelphia Eagles: Hightower is a member of the Eagles’ practice squad and was not called up for their 34-10 win over the N.Y. Giants.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence breaks a tackle on the way to the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass by Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

DE, DeMarcus Lawrence, No. 90 Dallas Cowboys: Started at defensive end and returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of Dallas’ 56-14 win over Washington. Lawrence recorded two tackles, including a sack, and a pass defended while playing 25 snaps on defense (42%).

OT, Charles Leno Jr., No. 72 Washington Football Team: Started at left tackle and played all 60 snaps on offense and two on special teams (6%) in Washington’s 56-14 loss to Dallas.

RB, Alexander Mattison, No. 25 Minnesota Vikings: Started at running back and led the Vikings in carries (13) and rushing yards (41), including a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Mattison also caught three passes for 29 yards and was credited with recovering a Kirk Cousins fumble while playing 47 snaps on offense (75%) in the Vikings’ 30-23 loss to the L.A. Rams.

RB, Jeremy McNichols, No. 28 Tennessee Titans: Came off the bench and paced the Titans on the ground with 31 yards on seven carries. McNichols played 26 snaps on offense (42%) in the Titans’ 20-17 win over San Francisco.

DT, David Moa, No. 96 New York Giants: Moa was elevated from the Giants’ practice squad and recorded one tackle while playing nine snaps on defense (14%) and seven on special teams (23%) as the Giants fell 34-10 to Philadelphia.

G, John Molchon, No. 75 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Molchon is a member of the Bucs’ practice squad and was not called up for their 32-6 win over Carolina.

C, Matt Paradis (Council High), No. 61 Carolina Panthers: Paradis is out for the season with a torn ACL, and he was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after testing positive for the virus.

QB, Brett Rypien, No. 4 Denver Broncos: Rypien was on the active roster but did not play in the Broncos’ 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

DB, Jamar Taylor, free agent: Taylor worked out with the Baltimore Ravens last week but was not signed.

S, Darian Thompson, No. 23 Dallas Cowboys: Came off the bench and finished with two tackles while playing 13 snaps on defense (22%) and 25 on special teams (76%) as the Cowboys defeated Washington 56-14.

ILB, Tanner Vallejo, No. 51 Arizona Cardinals: Remained on the Cardinals’ reserve/injured list with a knee injury.

LB, Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River High), No. 55 Dallas Cowboys: Started at linebacker and collected four tackles — all in the fourth quarter — while playing 41 snaps on defense (68%) and five on special teams (15%) in the Cowboys’ 56-14 win over Washington.

DE, Curtis Weaver, No. 59 Cleveland Browns: Weaver was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season, but he did not play in the Browns’ 24-22 loss to Green Bay.

Atlanta returner Avery Williams returns a punt during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Atlanta.

CB, Avery Williams, No. 35 Atlanta Falcons: Came off the bench and recorded one tackle, returned one punt for 13 yards and made a fair catch while playing 17 snaps on special teams (74%) in the Falcons’ 20-16 win over Detroit.

WR, Cedrick Wilson, No. 1 Dallas Cowboys: Came off the bench and caught two passes for 10 yards, one of which resulted in a fumble that Dallas was able to recover. Wilson played 26 snaps on offense (36%) and two on special teams (6%) as the Cowboys defeated Washington 56-14.

IDAHO

WR, Jeff Cotton, No. 88 Jacksonville Jaguars: Cotton is a member of the Jags’ practice squad and was not called up for their 26-21 loss to the N.Y. Jets.

G/T, Jesse Davis, No. 77 Miami Dolphins: Started at right tackle and played all 65 snaps on offense and five on special teams (19%) in the Dolphins’ 20-3 win over New Orleans.

LB, Kaden Elliss, No. 55 New Orleans Saints: Elliss was among 21 Saints players who tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Monday’s 20-3 loss to New Orleans.

LB, Christian Elliss, No. 53 Philadelphia Eagles: Elliss is a member of the Eagles’ practice squad and was not called up for their 34-10 win over the N.Y. Giants.

DE, Benson Mayowa, No. 10 Seattle Seahawks: Came off the bench and registered four tackles, including one for loss, in Seattle’s 25-24 loss to Chicago. Mayowa played 22 snaps on defense (30%).

RB, Elijhaa Penny, No. 39 New York Giants: Came off the bench and totaled 2 yards on one carry, caught four passes for 18 yards and assisted on a tackle on special teams. Penny played 13 snaps on offense (17%) and 22 on special teams (71%) in the Giants’ 34-10 loss to Philadelphia.

New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny, right, tries to evade the Philadelphia Eagles’ Alex Singleton on Sunday in Philadelphia.

HIGH SCHOOLS

DE, Porter Gustin (Emmett High), No. 94 Cleveland Browns: Started at defensive end, and made one tackle and assisted on another on special teams. Gustin played 39 snaps on defense (66%) and four on special teams (17%) in the Browns’ 24-22 loss to Green Bay.

QB, Taysom Hill (Highland High), No. 7 New Orleans Saints: Hill was among 21 Saints players who tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Monday’s 20-3 loss to New Orleans.

DT, Tommy Togiai (Highland High), No. 93 Cleveland Browns: Came off the bench and contributed five tackles and one pass defended while playing 25 snaps on defense (42%) and four on special teams (17%) in the Browns’ 24-22 loss to Green Bay.

DL, Jonah Williams (Rocky Mountain High), No. 92 Los Angeles Rams: Williams is a member of the Rams’ practice squad and was not called up for their 30-23 win over Minnesota.