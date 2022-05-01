Idaho Statesman Voter Guide 2022: Learn more about candidates in your area for primary

The Idaho Statesman has compiled an election guide to the 2022 May primary featuring survey answers from candidates in all contested races except those in which no candidates responded. Below, you can click on each file to find the information on the individual races.

The primary is May 17.

To find your legislative district, click here.

Statewide offices

Governor: Republican, Libertarian (no other contested races)

Lieutenant governor: Republican (no other contested races)

Attorney general: Republican (no other contested races)

Secretary of state: Republican (no other contested races)

Superintendent of public instruction: Republican (no other contested races)

Controller: None (no contested races)

Treasurer: None (no contested races)

Legislative districts

District 8: Senate, House A (no contested races for House B)

District 9: Senate, House A, House B

District 10: Senate, House A, House B

District 11: Senate, House B (no contested races for House A)

District 12: Senate, House A, House B

District 13: Senate, House B (no contested races for House A)

District 14: Senate, House A, House B

District 15: Senate (no contested races for House A or B)

District 16: None (House B candidates didn’t respond; Senate and House A, no contested races)

District 17-19: None (no contested races)

District 20: Senate (no responses for House A or B)

District 21: Senate, House A, House B

District 22: House A (no contested races for Senate or House B)

District 23: Senate, House A, House B

Ada County offices

Sheriff, assessor, coroner and District 3 commissioner

Canyon County offices

Coroner, clerk, District 2 commissioner and District 3 commissioner

Federal offices

U.S. Senator: Republican, Democrat (no other contested races)

U.S. Representative, District 2: Republican (no other contested races)

U.S. Representative, District 1: None (no contested races)