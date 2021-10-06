Idaho State Police trooper gives a hoot, saves owl on busy Idaho freeway

It wasn’t just the typical traffic that slowed down the busy freeway Tuesday in Nampa.

A great horned owl was spotted on the pavement of I-84. Tied up in plastic, there wasn’t much it could do to escape until a motorist called police.

Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo arrived, looking for the bundle of feathers, eyes, claws and plastic. Some time had gone by since the call had come in.

“This one took some careful searching on a busy freeway,” ISP Col. Kedrick Wills said in a tweet.

After locating the owl, Crapo stopped her car on the shoulder to protect the bird of prey from being run over as she waited for a volunteer to arrive from the Animals in Distress Association, which includes the Ruth Melichar Bird Center. The organization is a wildlife rescue service that relies heavily on a small team of volunteers.

Soon after, the owl was set free away from the busy interstate.