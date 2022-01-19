Idaho State Police: High-speed chase on I-84 leads to arrest of California fugitive

Alex Brizee
·2 min read

A high-speed chase that had Idaho State Police officers racing close to 120 mph led to the arrest of a California fugitive, according to a news release from the department.

The 44-year-old man was charged with two felonies, including possession of a controlled substance and eluding an officer, the release said. The suspect was found to be a fugitive from California on an outstanding warrant for drug-related charges, according to online court records.

The suspect was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. A further investigation by state police found he was in possession of methamphetamine, according to the release. He was booked into Ada County Jail and his bail was set at $100,000 Tuesday.

The Ada County’s Prosecutor’s Office also dismissed a felony fugitive charge Tuesday, after the suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing.

High-speed chase on I-84 leads to arrest

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, an ISP trooper attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle for an expired registration on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84, according to the news release. The suspect failed to stop — at points going up to 120 mph — and continued east into Elmore County, according to police.

The man told officers that he thought he was driving 150 mph because he thought officers would not pursue him if he was driving faster than 130 mph, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. The posted speed limit along that portion of I-84 varies from 65 mph to 80 mph.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Home Police assisted in the arrest, with Elmore County placing spike strips to stop the Mercedes sedan.

In July 2021, vehicle pursuits prompted scrutiny as a pair of police shootings each followed a brief chase. The Boise Police Department states officers should not begin a vehicle pursuit for any minor traffic infractions, suspected misdemeanors or nonviolent felonies, according to a 2019 policy and procedures manual.

ISP spokesperson Lynn Hightower told the Idaho Statesman by phone that any non-moving violation — like an expired registration — is grounds for a vehicle pursuit and “absolutely can be stopped by any Idaho agency.”

