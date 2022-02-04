Idaho State Police arrests 4 at Capitol Mall, seizes sleeping bags and propane tanks

Alex Brizee
4 min read
Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Idaho State Police arrested four people and issued eight warnings early Friday after visiting the Idaho Capitol Mall, where homeless protesters and their supporters have been demonstrating for weeks.

State police said in a Friday news release they visited the site — on West Jefferson Street between Fifth and Sixth streets — to check for prohibited items and “check on the welfare of those on site.”

A 39-year-old Boise man, a 51-year-old Boise woman and a 19-year-old Boise man were arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on previous drug or disorderly conduct charges, according to the news release from state police.

A fourth Boise man was turned over to Probation and Parole. Police did not disclose his age.

Aside from arrests, state troopers issued eight warning citations for camping on state property, according to police.

Items seized by police included sleeping bags, pillows and propane tanks. Along with camping-related items, troopers found and seized alcohol and drug paraphernalia, including a pipe and a bag of syringes.

The release said the camping-related items can be claimed and information on how to claim them was left at the Capitol Mall. The illegal paraphernalia will not be returned.

The location is state property and is subject to Idaho law, according to the release. Under Idaho State Code 67-1613, “no person shall camp on or in any state-owned or leased property or facility including, but not limited to, the Capitol Mall, except those that are designated as a recreational camping ground, area or facility.”

Idaho Legal Aid has pushed back against Idaho State Police and said people are allowed to protest in tents — even overnight — on the state-owned property. A court ruling after the Occupy Boise movement in 2011 concluded that the people are allowed to demonstrate in tents but cannot camp there or bring items that indicate camping.

According to the release, state troopers said the grass and landscaping was damaged from the continued use. Troopers said a large amount of garbage, food waste, feces and cups of seemed to be urine were able found on the site. Troopers have continually asked individuals present if they need available shelter or other services, but have been declined, according to the news release.

Boise homeless shelters struggle with capacity

Before taking action this morning, Idaho State Police said they confirmed there were beds available at local shelters. It is unclear which shelters police checked with.

Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers told the Idaho Statesman by phone they have no bed availability and are operating over capacity when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.

“Every night we have to decide, is it worse to get omicron or is it worse to freeze to death?” Peterson-Stigers said.

Other than Interfaith, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, which has five local shelters, is the only other organization with emergency overnight shelter beds in the Treasure Valley. As of Friday, the ministry had availability at their emergency shelters — River of Life Rescue Mission and City Light Home for Women and Children — Cynthia Andrews, a rescue mission employee told the Statesman by phone.

In January, Interfaith reached out to Boise Rescue Mission, a Christian nonprofit organization, for help with the overflow, the Statesman previously reported.

One key difference between the two shelters is the qualifications guests must meet to stay. Interfaith is considered a low-barrier shelter, meaning it has few qualifications. As long as guests do not steal, act violently or damage property, they can stay at Interfaith.

The Rescue Mission is a high-barrier shelter. Rules include “no drugs (or) alcohol, no foul language, no threats,” Boise Rescue Mission Ministries President Bill Roscoe told the Statesman previously. Guests are expected to remain drug-free and sober during their stays.

They must also follow habits laid out by the shelter such as eating meals with the organization, changing clothes at night and turning the lights out at a certain time.

Idaho Legal Aid Services statewide attorney Martin C. Hendrickson previously told the Statesman that he does not believe Rescue Mission counts as an available shelter space because some homeless individuals do not qualify to stay there or have religious objections to staying there.

