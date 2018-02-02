Idaho State holds off Northern Arizona 63-61

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Gary Chivichyan scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Brandon Boyd added 13 points with four assists, and Idaho State held off a late Northern Arizona surge to win 63-61 on Thursday night.

Jared Stutzman scored 12 points for the Bengals (10-10, 5-4 Big Sky), who were outscored 34-18 in the paint but made nine 3-pointers and held the Lumberjacks to 35.4 percent shooting from the field.

Balint Mocsan, Stutzman and Geno Luzcando each hit 3s and the Bengals had their largest lead, 48-32, with 17:51 left. NAU scored nine straight while the Bengals went scoreless for more than six minutes before Chivichyan hit three straight 3s and the Bengals led by 10. The Lumberjacks closed to 63-61 on Brooks Debisschop's layup with six seconds left but Chris Bowling missed a 3 with a second to go.

Karl Harris scored 23 points for NAU (4-19, 1-9), which trailed 39-30 at halftime. Torry Johnson scored 15 points and Debisschop and Gino Littles had 10 apiece.