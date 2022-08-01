Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls

A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said.

Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.

Friends eventually pulled him out, but Collard had been underwater for a significant amount of time, Stewart said.

Collard was transported by private boat to the docks, where he was met by paramedics and law enforcement officers. He died Saturday night at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Drownings are a regular occurrence at the popular destination, Stewart said, and she warned that strong undercurrents can pull people under the water.

A 15-year-old Twin Falls girl drowned there a year ago; her body was recovered five days later.

There has been a spate of drownings in Idaho this summer, including several at Lucky Peak Lake.