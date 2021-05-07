Idaho school shooting: Girl in Rigby wounds three, police say

·1 min read
Map
Map

A girl aged 11 or 12 girl shot and wounded two of her fellow students and a member of staff at a school in the US state of Idaho, police said.

The unnamed pupil, who is in the sixth grade, brought a gun to Rigby Middle School in the city of the same name and opened fire.

The three victims are expected to survive, officials said.

A female teacher managed to disarm the girl and detained her until police took her into custody, authorities said.

A motive is yet to be established.

The girl "retrieved a handgun from her backpack, fired multiple rounds inside of the school and out," said Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, adding that the girl was from the nearby city of Idaho Falls.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI and local law enforcement.

"Me and my classmate were just in class with our teacher - we were doing work - and then all of a sudden, here was a loud noise and then there were two more loud noises. Then there was screaming," 12-year-old Yandel Rodriguez told the Associated Press.

"Our teacher went to check it out, and he found blood."

President Joe Biden has announced his first steps since taking office to tighten gun controls following a series of mass shootings.

It includes efforts to set rules for certain guns, bolster background checks and support local violence prevention.

Latest Stories

  • Matthews scores 40th goal of season as Leafs defeat Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 40th goal of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.

  • Phil Mickelson takes early 2-shot lead at Wells Fargo Championship after slump

    Phil Mickelson grabbed his first opening-round lead at a PGA Tour event for the first time in 840 days on Thursday.

  • James Dolan is bringing his chaos to the NHL

    It seems James Dolan was unimpressed by one of the more efficient rebuilds in recent memory.

  • Penguins' Jeff Carter explodes for 4 goals against Sabres

    It's the first time in Jeff Carter's 16-year career that he reached the four-goal mark.

  • Randal Grichuk drives in 5, Jays beat A's 10-4 for series split

    Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

  • Oilers' Mikko Koskinen ties dubious record with zero stops on four shots

    Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen set the type of record you never want to see after failing to record a stop on four shots.

  • George Parros and the NHL got exactly what they wanted

    Wednesday night's vigilante chaos between the Capitals and Rangers was predictable, avoidable, and exactly how the league wanted things to play out.

  • Rangers levied $250,000 fine for 'terribly unfair' criticism of NHL, George Parros

    For openly questioning George Parros's abilities as the NHL's player safety head, the Rangers have been tagged with a $250,000 fine from the NHL.

  • Angels releasing Albert Pujols in final year of decade-long contract

    The end of an era.

  • Tom Brady follows up Super Bowl win by buying $6 million yacht

    Brady is upgrading from his $2 million yacht, naturally.

  • Pavel Buchnevich receives 1-game suspension for cross check on Mantha

    Pavel Buchnevich will forfeit more money than Tom Wilson for his role in the bad blood.

  • Canada's 15-year-old super prospect Connor Bedard wows hockey world with more magic at U18 worlds

    Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 10 things: Pascal Siakam matches career-high 44 points in OT loss to Wizards

    Pascal Siakam tied his career-high of 44 points but it wasn't enough to defeat the Washington Wizards in overtime.

  • If Aaron Rodgers is hellbent on forcing his way out of Green Bay, Jordan Love can help him

    The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.

  • Anthony Davis leaves game vs. Clippers early with back spasms

    Though he appeared to tweak his ankle early on Thursday night, the Lakers ruled Anthony Davis out with back spasms.

  • Canucks snap six-game losing skid with dominant 6-3 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the Vancouver Canucks snap a six-game losing skid with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Hamonic also dropped the gloves with Alex Chiasson in the second period to register a Gordie Howe hat trick. Nils Hoglander and Jayce Hawryluk each scored and notched a helper for Vancouver (20-25-3), while Jack Rathbone, Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser all added goals. Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice for Edmonton (32-17-2), Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Connor McDavid added three assists. The Oilers outshot the Canucks 42-27 but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko kept his side in the game, making 39 saves, including a stop on a McDavid penalty shot. Mikko Koskinen was pulled from Edmonton's crease midway through the first period after allowing four goals on four shots. Mike Smith stopped 21-of-23 in relief and registered an assist on Draisaitl's first goal. Boeser's sealed the score at 6-3 with less than five minutes left on the game clock. Vancouver's leading scorer unleashed a rocket that sailed between Smith and the post. It was his 20th goal of the year. The Oilers were down 5-2 heading into the final frame Thursday but refused to relent. Draisaitl finally beat Demko 12:55 into third with a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle, his second of the night and 28th goal of the season. McDavid tallied his third assist on the play. He continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 96 points (31 goals, 65 assists) in the pandemic-condensed campaign. Moments before Draisaitl scored, McDavid was awarded a penalty shot after Vancouver defenceman Tylre Myers slashed him from behind on a breakaway. The Oilers captain wove his way in and flipped a shot on net from in tight, but Demko stretched out to make the pad stop. The Canucks held a 4-2 lead heading into the second and Graovac widened the cushion 9:42 into the period. His sharp-angle shot from the goal line ticked off the back of Smith's helmet and in over the netminder's shoulder. It was Graovac's first goal since Nov. 30, 2019 when the Canucks downed the Oilers 5-2. Moments before, Hamonic hit Chiasson near centre ice and the Edmonton forward took issue with the play, prompting the pair to drop the gloves. After a quick skirmish, both headed to the box to serve out five-minute majors for fighting. Much of the action came in the first period of Thursday's game with six goals across the frame. Hoglander opened the scoring just 31 seconds in. The Swedish rookie got around Puljujarvi and blasted a shot past Koskinen from the left face-off circle for his 10th goal of the year. Rathbone added to the tally 4:43 into the first. A shot from Hawryluk was blocked in front of the net and Rathbone picked up the puck in the slot, sending a wrist shot over Koskinen's glove for his first NHL goal in his second game. Vancouver went up 3-0 just 50 seconds later when Hamonic bounced a puck in off Koskinen's shoulder. It was the veteran defenceman's first goal of the year and his first in a Canucks jersey. Koskinen was chased 12:22 into the opening frame after Hawryluk sent a shot through his legs, building Vancouver's lead to 4-0. The Canucks netminder responded by smashing his stick on the goal post until it snapped. Edmonton got on the board with a power-play strike 16:41 into the first after Graovac was called for high sticking. Smith sent the puck up the ice to McDavid on a Canucks change. The Oilers captain left a drop pass for Draisaitl and he blasted a shot under Demko's stick to make it 4-1. Edmonton has the top power play in the NHL, capitalizing on 27.2 per cent of its chances this season. The Oilers were 2 for 5 with the man advantage on Thursday. The Canucks went 0 for 4 on the power play. Puljujarvi cut Vancouver's lead to 4-2 before the end of the first, sending a shot in off the far post for his 14th goal of the year. The Oilers still hold a 5-3 edge over the Canucks in the 10-game series. The next round will go Saturday in Edmonton. NOTE: The result snapped a three-game win streak for Edmonton. The Oilers beat the Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. ... Edmonton forward Patrick Russell played his first game since March 13. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • The Rush: Angels release Albert Pujols, Jake Paul steals a hat, the Bills’ COVID-19 proposal and an unconventional hire

    The Los Angeles Angels part ways with Albert Pujols, Jake Paul steals Floyd Mayweather’s hat, Bills’ Brandon Beane says he would cut an unvaccinated player, and an unconventional high school football coach is moving up to the collegiate ranks.