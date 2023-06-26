Idaho prosecutors make their decision on death penalty in Bryan Kohberger case

Prosecutors decided Monday to pursue the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with murder in the killing of four University of Idaho students in November.

The state found several aggravating factors to the stabbing deaths, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson wrote in a court record filed Monday. Idaho law requires such elements to exist beyond a first-degree murder charge to pursue capital punishment.