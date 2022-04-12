An Idaho police officer fatally shot the wrong man. He’ll undergo firearm, patrol training

Rett Nelson
·4 min read
Rett Nelson

Day two of the trial for an Idaho Falls police officer who shot and killed a man last year took an unexpected turn.

After a 90-minute delay, the jury entered the courtroom, and 7th District Judge Darren Simpson announced that the case against Elias Cerdas was dismissed on the condition that Cerdas complete 100 hours of firearm, use-of-force and supervised patrol training in the next year.

“During that time, he will be on modified duty, which he is currently on,” Simpson said. “At the time it is completed, the case would be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.”

If Cerdas does not complete the training, however, the case could be refiled and a trial would resume.

Cerdas and one of his attorneys, Curtis Smith, embraced after hearing the outcome.

Cerdas was indicted on a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter after he shot Joseph “Joe” Johnson in Johnson’s backyard during a February 2021 manhunt. Johnson was not the suspect but was carrying a gun and had on the same color of shirt as the man being sought that night.

On the steps of the Bonneville County Courthouse, EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Cerdas, Smith and attorney Dennis Wilkinson. Wilkinson did not speak about the specifics of the case or what transpired during that 90 minutes, but said it was the right outcome after a lot of work and people weighing their options.

Wilkinson pointed to his client and said he is “relieved for him and happy for his family.”

“I’m glad he’s going back to them (his family). I’m very pleased with the result,” said Wilkinson.

When asked how he was feeling, Cerdas responded simply, “Very relieved, sir. Very relieved.”

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson also expressed his gratitude for the outcome and faith in the criminal justice system. He briefly talked about the review process that’s in place internally as Cerdas continues modified duty.

“Until we’re completed with all that, we won’t really be talking a lot about the facts of the case. Some facts came out during the trial, but we’ll complete our process and then release the information like we usually do in all of our other shootings,” Johnson said.

Johnson said some of the training for Cerdas will take place through the department, but he did not specify.

A written statement from the city of Idaho Falls read: “We are grateful to have a resolution to this case. We remain committed to best practices and providing the best training for our officers and will continue to do so as we move forward from here.”

The Idaho Falls Police Department has said the incident began on Feb. 8, 2021, with a traffic stop. A Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Tanner Shoesmith for a broken taillight, just a few blocks from Johnson’s home. When Shoesmith ran, a pursuit followed, with deputies and police officers flooding the neighborhood.

Police say a resident spotted the suspect running through a yard and believed he was carrying a gun. That information was conveyed to officers on their radios. As police searched for Shoesmith, they learned that he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and a violent history with law enforcement, including a warrant for felony battery on an officer.

GPS coordinates from Shoesmith’s phone eventually placed the suspect in Johnson’s backyard, leading to a tragic shooting that was a case of mistaken identity.

The first witness who took the stand at the short trial was Idaho Falls Police Officer Spencer Wood. He explained that he spoke to Johnson before the incident and asked him whether he had seen the suspect. Johnson said no, and Wood said Johnson then went back into his home.

Wood testified that he did not tell Johnson to stay in his house.

“Things were unfolding rapidly,” Wood said on the stand. “I was primarily focused that there was an armed suspect nearby.”

Once the tracking of Shoesmith’s phone placed him in Johnson’s yard, police surrounded the home and drew their weapons. As officers moved in, police said they heard yelling and found a man, who turned out to be Johnson, carrying a gun. They said Johnson was wearing a black shirt — the same color as the suspect — when Cerdas pulled the trigger.

“Officer Cerdas did what he was trained to do. What he did that night was based completely on his experience and his training,” said Wilkinson. “He thought it was the suspect. He didn’t know.”

Wood said he heard yelling, so he jumped over a fence to try to help his fellow officers. That’s when he saw someone on the ground.

“At first, I believed him to be the suspect ... but he did not have shoes or socks on ... and that did not fit what we were told,” Wood said.

Wood said that’s when he noticed the man who had been shot was Johnson, not the suspect.

Idaho Falls Police Officer Stetson Belnap also testified Monday. Body camera footage played in court showed Belnap giving Johnson CPR and other lifesaving measures. Officers can be heard in the footage describing a gunshot wound to the chest.

Shoesmith was eventually found hiding in a shed and was arrested.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past