Idaho police issue Amber Alert for missing Jerome County boy. Here are the details

Idaho State Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy in Jerome County.

The police issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon for Kingston James Solis. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and gray shoes with a black and red Avengers backpack.

The alert was distributed in the Boise area as well.

Jerome Police has identified Lucy Elena Mendoza as a supect. The 40-year-old woman has black hair and brown eyes. According to the Amber Alert, she was last seen driving a 2018 white Kia Stinger with Idaho specialty plate number ROXIEE.

The alert says Mendoza may be hanging out at locations with free Wi-Fi because she has been living out of her car, using apps on her phone to make calls.

If you or someone you know has information concerning Kingston, call 911 or the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328.