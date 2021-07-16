Idaho police close several blocks of street in Southwest Nampa to investigate incident

Ian Max Stevenson

Several blocks in Southwest Nampa were closed Friday afternoon after a police incident.

South Raintree Drive, near Lake Lowell, is closed between West Crimson Loop and West Mulberry Loop.

Volunteers for Nampa Police and Idaho State Police officials are on the scene. The state police are heading an investigation into the incident, according to Nampa police dispatch.

