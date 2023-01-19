Idaho murders: Stained pillow and glove seized from Idaho suspect's home

Madeline Halpert - BBC News, New York
·2 min read
Bryan Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington
Investigators searched Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington

A reddish-brown stained pillowcase and hair strands are among the items seized by the police from Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's apartment, according to an unsealed search warrant.

Mr Kohberger was arrested last month for the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, and faces murder charges.

Police are yet to find a murder weapon - described as a "fixed blade knife" - or a motive for the killings.

The accused has not yet entered a plea.

At Mr Kohberger's residence and office, police recovered "a collection of dark red," cuttings from a pillow stained reddish-brown, part of a mattress cover with stains, a nitrite type black glove and a possible animal hair strand, according to the search warrant.

A dog belonging to one of the murdered students, Kaylee Goncalves, and her ex-boyfriend was found at the Moscow, Idaho apartment when local police officers initially came to the murder scene.

Other items found include receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, a Fire TV stick and a dust container from a vacuum cleaner.

Police have also released a probable cause affidavit stating the reasons behind Mr Kohberger's arrest, including that his DNA was matched to a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

Authorities had previously located Mr Kohberger's car, a white Hyundai Elantra, which matches the description of a sedan seen near the crime scene.

Mr Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, aged 21, and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, both 20.

They were all killed in an off-campus apartment on 13 November.

Mr Kohberger's lawyer previously said the accused believed he would be exonerated.

The 28-year-old was a graduate student at Washington State University's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology and lived in Pullman, Washington.

A preliminary probable cause hearing has been set for 26 June.

