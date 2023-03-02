Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger had knives and gun - court documents

Bryan Kohberger faces four first-degree murder charges for the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students

Face masks, a knife and a gun were among several items found by police at the family home of the Idaho murder suspect, new court documents show.

They were taken from Bryan Kohberger's parents' home in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested in December.

The findings were made public in newly unsealed search warrant documents released on Tuesday.

Mr Kohberger faces first-degree murder charges over the deaths of four University of Idaho students last year.

An attorney representing Mr Kohberger has previously said he is eager to be exonerated.

Some of the items retrieved by investigators include a Smith and Wesson pocket knife, a cell phone, black gloves, black masks, laptops and a .40-calibre Glock 22 pistol.

Although a gun was not used in the Idaho killings, a criminal justice professor told CBS, the BBC's US media partner, that it may include other evidence, such as DNA.

Police also seized and later dismantled a white 2015 Hyundai Elantra Mr Kohberger had occasionally driven, court documents show.

It is the same type of vehicle as one seen in surveillance footage near the Moscow, Idaho, home where the students, all aged 20 or 21, were found stabbed to death on 13 November.

A witness who was at the property described the suspect as "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose," according to court documents.

A search warrant was executed at the Kohberger family residence in on 30 December at 01:25 local time (06:00 GMT), the new court documents showed.

It came nearly seven weeks after the four students - Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin - were found dead.

Moscow, the small college town home to fewer than 30,000 people, remained on edge while police searched for a suspect.

Detectives were able to narrow their search after seeing surveillance footage revealing a white Hyundai near the scene of the crime.

Mr Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder.

He was a PhD student in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University, just a few miles from Moscow.

Mr Kohberger has not yet entered a plea. He has been held without bail in the Latah County Jail in Idaho since his arrest in December.

A preliminary probable cause hearing is scheduled to begin on 26 June.

It was announced this week that the property where the students were killed would be demolished.