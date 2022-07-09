Idaho Mom and Special Needs Daughter Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Alan Halaly
·2 min read
via GoFundMe
via GoFundMe

Ending a desperate search that spanned more than a week, an Idaho mother and her 16-year-old daughter have been found dead after vanishing during a purported camping trip.

The bodies of Dawna Roe and her daughter Gabrielle were found in Dawna’s van near Drewsey, Oregon on Thursday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The grim discovery, made by employees working at a ranch in the area, came just a day after police in Caldwell, Idaho, sought the public’s help in locating the pair, saying they had last been seen driving on June 30 and there was “concern for both Dawna and Gabrielle’s safety.”

“Gabby and Dawna might have been on their way to go camping. Family and friends do not know where they might have gone and camping is out of character for Dawna,” police said in a statement at the time.

After they were found, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram was quoted telling local media the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide, adding that a toxicology report and autopsy are forthcoming.

He told CBS 2 that the pair had apparently gone on a “camping trip” and that Dawna Roe “had a history of mental illness,” but he stressed that there were no signs that “specifically said that she was gonna put themselves in danger.”

A GoFundMe set up by Maria Villesca, who identified herself as Dawna’s daughter and Gabrielle’s sister, stated that Dawna had “battled with and eventually succumbed to mental illness, and Gabby was a victim of that illness as well.”

Villesca wrote on Facebook that she’s tried to gain custody over Gabrielle to no avail. She wrote that while she loved her mother, “I have always felt deep sadness for how lonely she must feel. How she must always feel panicked and helpless over meeting life's demands.”

“It's horrifying to be stuck in a sick mind,” she wrote.

Another man who identified himself as a family friend on Facebook posted that Dawna had taken her daughter, who had Down's Syndrome, on what was supposed to be a camping trip after quitting her job.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Police investigating after man killed by Squeegee worker Thursday afternoon

    Police investigating after man killed by Squeegee worker Thursday afternoon

  • Bodies of missing Idaho mother and daughter found in rural Oregon, Sheriff’s Office says

    Caldwell police issued an alert about the missing pair on Wednesday.

  • Wimbledon 2022 order of play finals weekend: When are Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios playing?

    In a year when Russian players were banned from Wimbledon, Moscow-born Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 on Saturday to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title.

  • Dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death

    A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding a day later, despite a plea from the woman's daughter that without medical help “she's going to die.” A Greene County detective last week filed charges against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price's reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital. “I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance,” said Kronk’s daughter Kelly Titchenell, 38.

  • ‘The harms of being denied an abortion last for years’: Roe v. Wade decision will have dire financial consequences for millions

    With abortion bans and restrictions becoming law across the country, lack of access will carry a hefty price tag for those affected.

  • 911 dispatcher charged with manslaughter after allegedly refusing to send woman an ambulance

    ‘I believe she would be alive today if they would have sent an ambulance’

  • Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods Strike Hindu Shrine in Kashmir

    Rescue efforts continued at a Hindu pilgrimage site in the Jammu and Kashmir region on Saturday, July 9, after cloudburst triggered flash flooding that killed at least 15 people, Indian officials said.More than 40 people were reported missing from the site, which is located in a mountainous area about 65 km (40 miles) east of Srinagar, the largest city in Jammu and Kashmir.Early footage from the scene depicted torrents of water rushing down from the cave into an area packed with tents.This footage, released by the Indian Army over Friday and Saturday, shows responders and sniffer dogs searching through rubble, victims being carried away, and other people evacuating the area.On Friday, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said rescue operations were being carried out by police, the Border Security Force (BSF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Army. Credit: Indian Army via Storyful

  • Highland Park live updates: 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down

    At least seven people are dead after a shooter opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. A 21-year-old man was arrested.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser

    MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat