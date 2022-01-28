Idaho man says he spent 2021 breaking 1 world record every week

David Rush had a year like none other after setting out to shatter one world record a week during 2021.

An author from Idaho, Rush also travels to different schools to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). "STEM is hard and when a student struggles with science or fails at math they may say they can never be an engineer," Rush told NPR, and he decided to start breaking records "to create a tangible example for folks to show that if you set your mind to a goal, believe in yourself, and pursue it with a passion, you can accomplish nearly anything."

Rush earned his first Guinness World Record in 2015, and said he's set or broken more than 150 since. Some of his 2021 records include most marshmallows caught by mouth in one minute, fastest 100-meter jog with three objects while blindfolded (male), and most kiwis sliced on a balance board in one minute. For a few of his feats, Rush enlisted the help of friends and family — his neighbor helped him set the record for fastest time to wrap a person in wrapping paper.

Guinness World Records confirmed to NPR that Rush set 43 Guinness World Records titles in 2021. Rush said he has 10 or 11 others that are still under review, finishing a few extra "in case any are not approved for any reason."

