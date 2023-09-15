Idaho man pleads guilty to murder in mother’s stabbing. He could get life in prison

A Nampa man accused of stabbing his mother to death last fall pleaded guilty to second-degree murder at the Canyon County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

Levi Isaac Davis, 27, was awaiting the start of his trial next month on a charge of killing Karly Cantrell. Cantrell, the executive director of the West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell, was found dead from stab wounds at her Middleton home in October 2022, according to the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Davis was suspected of stabbing his mother in the neck and abdomen, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. Cantrell had chunks of her hair and skin missing, and was later discovered by her husband in a pool of blood, according to the probable cause affidavit for Davis’ arrest.

Police said Cantrell’s neighbor saw a car that matched the description of Davis’ blue hatchback-type car park in the driveway at Cantrell’s home the morning of her death. Another neighbor gave police video footage of a blue car leaving the home about 25 minutes later, the Statesman reported at the time of Davis’ arrest.

Davis previously pleaded not guilty to the single felony count. On Thursday, he entered a guilty plea at a change-of-plea hearing, according to a news release.

Under Idaho law, a person guilty of second-degree murder faces a prison sentence of no fewer than 10 years and could receive a life sentence.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Brent Whiting of the 3rd Judicial District on Dec. 1, according to court records.