Idaho man attacked 2 people at a Caldwell gas station last year. He was just sentenced

A 23-year-old man could spend over two decades in prison after he attacked two people at a Caldwell gas station last year.

Third District Judge Randall Grove on Tuesday sentenced Isaiah Magdaleno, of Caldwell, to 23 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 11 years, according to a news release from the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office. Magdaleno pleaded guilty in June to two counts of aggravated battery and a single count of the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Three other felonies were dropped against him as part of a plea deal, according to online court records: burglary, rioting and an enhancement for criminal gang with a felony conviction

Magdaleno — who police say is a member of the Norteño gang — was arrested in December 2022 after he attacked two rival gang members with a knife at a Chevron gas station, off of Freeport Street, according to the release and prior Idaho Statesman reporting. Authorities said Magdaleno attacked the two males, one of whom is a minor, while they were sitting in their parked car. The minor fled into the Chevron, and Magdaleno followed him and continued to stab him, according to the release.

Both victims were stabbed several times, the release said.

“This was a senseless act of gang violence at a busy convenience store, witnessed by innocent members of the public,” Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in the news release. “The victims did nothing to provoke this and suffered significant injuries, which could have resulted in their deaths. The sentence imposed by Judge Grove sends a clear message to the community that this type of gang violence will not be tolerated.”

Magdaleno is also restricted from contacting the victim for 20 years, according to the release. Magdaleno is expected to pay court costs and reimburse his public defender.